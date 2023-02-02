Tarek and Heather El Moussa Welcome First Child Together

Tarek and Heather El Moussa have welcomed their first child together, growing their family by one! The couple first shared the news on Instagram, with Us Weekly later publishing a special message from the doting dad. "Becoming a father for the third time is just as exciting as it was the first time," Tarek said.

"Our baby boy is doing amazing and Heather was a rockstar during labor," he continued. "I don't think I've ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother." Tarek went on to say that their baby's birth was "truly a special moment" for both him and Heather are. "We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5," he continued. "My heart has grown even bigger and I'm feeling like the luckiest guy on the planet."

Over on Instagram, the happy couple shared a photo of their baby boy, and revealed that he was born on Tuesday, Jan. 31. "Our baby boy is here," they wrote in the post caption, later adding, "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy." Notably, this is the first child for Heather Rae, and the third for Tarek. He shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christine Hall.

Young and El Moussa began dating in 2019, following his divorce from Hall. They tied the knot in 2021 at Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, but originally had different plans which had to be changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. El Moussa previously told PEOPLE, "We were originally going to get married in Cabo [San Lucas], Mexico because we love Mexico. We loved the hotel, we loved everything about it... [but] we had friends and family who were concerned about traveling, and we're concerned about our parents who have some health issues." He added, "So because of all those factors, we decided to have a California one."

The wedding ended up being filmed and televised for fans of the reality TV couple, with Young explaining to ET, "When we decided to do a wedding special, it wasn't an easy decision, because a wedding is so beautiful and intimate and private. So we actually went back and forth for months deciding. For a long time, it was a no." The Selling Sunset star then explained that sentimental moments with Tarek's children were a big part of what convinced the couple to reconsider. "As things started going on," she recalled, "like the tux fitting with Brayden and Taylor's dress shopping, we were [thinking], 'How cute would that be to film?'"