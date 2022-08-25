Heather Rae El Moussa Slams Fan Who Says She Made Tarek Her 'Entire Personality'

Heather Rae El Moussa is defending her relationship with husband Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star clapped back on Twitter after one social media user claimed she made the Flip or Flop star "her entire personality" after the two began dating in July 2019. Heather was quick to respond, "No girl, It's called true love. That most people never get to experience."

"Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there," she continued. Heather and Tarek's whirlwind romance culminated in a stunning October 2021 wedding after the two got engaged the year prior. Now, the HGTV stars are focused on the next chapter of their lives together, having announced in July that they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy. The Flipping 101 star is also father to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"If you know us, you know our journey has been far from 'normal' so of course our pregnancy story is the same," Heather wrote in a July Instagram post. "I've been really open about my pregnancy journey-we've been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to... having an all natural pregnancy."

"You just never know what life has in store for you," she continued. "You can plan and try to make things happen all you want but what's meant to be will be so to me, our baby is a miracle baby – the odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened... I just can't wait to hold her/him in my arms." Tarek and Heather's son is set to arrive in early 2023, and in the meantime, the expectant newlyweds are soaking up every moment together.

Earlier this week, the Netflix star paid tribute to her husband with a romantic birthday post. "Happy birthday to the man who forever has my heart my true soulmate," she captioned a gallery of photos with her man. "To the best daddy, my best friend the most hardworking and dedicated man I know, the most loving and kind person, the most generous friend, and the best partner I could ever ask for." Heather gushed that "words can't begin to describe how lucky" she feels to have Tarek as her "person" and father of her future child and stepchildren, writing, "You've shown me what pure happiness is."