How Christina Hall Reacted to Birth of Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa's Son

Christina Hall is happy about her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa's new baby boy. El Moussa did an interview with Us Weekly in which he revealed his ex-wife was over the moon for him and Heather Rae El Moussa's new addition to the family. "Christina congratulated us, of course, and she's very happy for us," Tarek tells the outlet. Tarek and Heather wed in Oct. 2021. They announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. Heather gave birth on Jan. 31. Tarek and Christina have two children together.

In Dec. 2022, the new parents spoke with Entertainment Tonight about co-parenting with Christina. "Christina has been incredible to stepparent with," Heather said. "We communicate well. The kids are number one to us, that's the most important thing. It's been four years, and I think we're in the best place we've ever been. We work together and that's the most important thing," she added. "We're raising good humans, and we want to continue to do that. We feel like communication with each other, it's the most important thing. If people could just learn to co-parent well, your life will be so much easier, I promise you. That's what I've really learned in this journey."

Christina and Tarek wed in 2009. They announced their separation in 2016, and finalized their divorce in 2018. Their split was triggered by a scary altercation at their home, with Tarek leaving and Christina worried he may be suicidal. He denied such. Hall has been married twice since the split, first to Ant Anstead, and then to Joshua Hall.

Tarek and Christina's HGTV reality series Flip or Flop ran for 10 seasons, with the two continuing to work together for four years after their split.

Despite their split, they seemingly had a great working and co-parenting relationship even were seemingly friends. Ahead of the show's end, Tarek reportedly lashed out at Christina on set.

PEOPLE confirmed a report that Tarek went on a verbal tirade against Christina while they were filming in July 2021, comparing her to his fiancée, saying that Heather was more attractive and richer than Hall. He reportedly also said he enjoyed watching Christina fail, claimed he "made" her, and referred to her as a "washed-up loser." He later reportedly apologized for his actions and comments.