HGTV Announces New Show With Tarek And Heather El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather El Moussa have a new show on HGTV! The Flip or Flop alum and Selling Sunset star, who tied the knot in October 2021, will give fans an inside look at their major life changes in HGTV's new follow-doc series The Flipping El Moussas, premiering March 2.

Follow the El Moussas as they juggle a new working relationship and a baby on the way as a real estate power couple. Viewers will have a front-row seat as the El Moussas tackle ultrasound appointments, family time and high-end flips throughout the 10-episode run. Heather also will have some professional adjustments to make as she's introduced to her husband's flipping business – a very different world from the luxe real estate market she's accustomed to on her hit Netflix show.

Heather will use her knowledge of luxury real estate to help her husband make strategic choices to attract upscale buyers, while Tarek, meanwhile, will be tasked with keeping everything on budget and on schedule using his "four Fs of flipping – find it, fund it, fix it and flip it." From family to flipping, the new series has a whole host of excitement in store for the El Moussas.

"We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family," said Tarek in a statement. "We'll have some battles of budget versus design choices, but in the end it will make us stronger in business and in life as we navigate our busy lives as we await our new baby boy," added Heather.

The Flipping El Moussas premiere kicks off following a huge project in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. While the home has a fantastic view, the flip has a ton of work to be done in order to make a profit, from changing the floor plan to adding chic finishes that will deliver top-dollar sales. In addition to this flip, Tarek and Heather have to attend a crucial ultrasound appointment to check on their baby's progress. The Flipping El Moussas premieres Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.