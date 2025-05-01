Fans of the Jonas Brothers’ Show ‘Claim to Fame’ Get Bad News

Claim to Fame fans are feeling a little nervous when it comes to the future of the ABC reality competition.

A fourth season of the Jonas brothers-hosted reality show, which pits celebrity relatives against one another in a race to figure out their famous family members while avoiding elimination, was not included on ABC’s summer schedule when it was released Wednesday.

The show’s first three seasons all premiered in June or July, so fans of the show are a bit concerned that its exclusion from the summer schedule could mean the end of the series altogether. ABC has yet to announce a cancellation or renewal for Claim to Fame, but the show’s production company, Kinetic Content, announced it was accepting applications for potential cast members in late summer 2024, indicating a possibility for Season 4.

(Disney/Chris Willard)

The Jonas Brothers tour schedule also could come into play, as Kevin Jonas is set to head out on the JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour with brothers Joe and Nick Jonas in August. While that could make for a tight filming schedule for Kevin if Claim to Fame Season 4 isn’t already wrapped, he did previously make touring and filming work alongside brother Frankie Jonas in Season 3, so it is possible.

Summer 2025 will feature plenty of reality competitions on ABC, even if Claim to Fame hangs in the balance. Bachelor in Paradise heads to Costa Rica on July 7, while Steve Harvey’s Celebrity Family Feud returns for more star-studded antics on July 10. On July 23, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is set to premiere its new season, as will the network’s recently-announced Match Game revival hosted by Martin Short.