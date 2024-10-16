Jonas Brothers’ Nick Jonas Flees Stage After Frightening Concert Incident

Nick Jonas fled the stage in the middle of a concert on Tuesday night when someone pointed a laser pointer at him. The Jonas Brothers were playing at the O2 Arena in Prague on Oct. 15 when Jonas spotted the red light and signaled to security and other colleagues. A spokesperson for the O2 Arena confirmed the story to reporters from Entertainment Weekly.

“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person,” they said. “he organizing service responded to this fact immediately. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance and went back on the stage.”

Attendees said that Kevin and Joe Jonas followed their brother offstage shortly after he left, and the trio stayed out of sight for about 10 minutes. Laser pointers were prohibited by the venue and orgainzers – as they are at most concerts, since they can be potentially harmful to the vision of anyone who looks directly at them. They can also have a threatening implication since they resemble the sights on some rifles, but it’s unclear what Jonas was thinking as he left the stage.

The Jonas Brothers have not commented directly on this incident at the time of this writing, and they are expected to continue their European tour on Wednesday night in Krakow, Poland. It’s the final night of the tour, which was postponed earlier this year when Nick contracted the flu, preventing him from performing.

The group is known for looking out for their live audiences. Last year, Nick made headlines when he stopped in the middle of a song because he noticed an audience member in distress. That person got help from on-site medical staff thanks to Jonas’ intervention.

Jonas’ health has been a matter of public discourse since he was a teenager, when he used his platform to spread awareness about type 1 diabetes. Today, Jonas works with multiple charities to support diabetes research and to help patients get the care and supplies they need. His Change for the Children Foundation connects many other organizations, as well as public officials.