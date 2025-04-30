Martin Short Tapped to Host Game Show Revival on ABC

Martin Short is putting his hosting skills to the test.

TVLine reports that the Only Murders in the Building star has been tapped to host a revival of the classic game show Match Game on ABC.

Premiering on Wednesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET, Match Game “features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-the-blank.” Short takes over for Alec Baldwin, who previously hosted the game show for five seasons from 2016 to 2021 on ABC. The series first premiered in 1962 on NBC and has been revived on numerous occasions over the years on CBS, ABC, and syndication.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — 1874, Martin Short, Hozier — Saturday 21st December 2024 — (Photo By Rosalind O’ Connor / NBC)

As of now, celebrity guests have not yet been announced, but it’s likely a lineup will be revealed closer to the show’s premiere date. It’s hard to predict who could be appearing on the series, but it wouldn’t be surprising if some of Short’s Only Murders co-stars were to pop up, such as Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. The possibilities are endless, but it shouldn’t be too long until ABC announces who is joining Short on the new series.

Meanwhile, Short is remaining plenty busy on top of Match Game. He is currently filming the fifth season of the Hulu hit comedy Only Murders in the Building, for which he won a SAG Award. He is also set to star in the upcoming crime comedy film Stealing Dawn. Short participated in the SNL50 Anniversary Special in February after being inducted into the Five-Timers Club in December.

Match Game joins fellow game shows Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on ABC’s summer schedule. The long-awaited new season of Bachelor in Paradise will also be airing this summer. Other game shows on the network include Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! Masters, The $1000,000 Pyramid, and Celebrity Jeopardy! Match Game will follow the new season of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire when the revival premieres on Wednesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. All four seasons of Only Murders in the Building are also streaming on Hulu if fans want to get their Martin Short fix before then.