'Duck Dynasty' Drive-By Shooting Suspect Arrested Following Incident at Star Willie Robertson's Louisiana Estate

Police in Louisiana have arrested a man in connection with the Friday drive-by shooting involving Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson's property, reports USA Today. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, Louisiana, has booked Daniel King Jr., 38 under allegations of one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family. King's bond was set at $150,000.

Authorities were called to the Robertson estate at about 2:30 p.m. Friday after a reported 8-10 shots were fired from a car onto the property on the 3300 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, Louisiana, which belongs to Robertson. The reality personality told USA Today at the time that one of the shots went through the bedroom window of the home where son John Luke Robertson lives with wife Mary Kate McEachern and their 6-month-old son, but no one was injured.

"We were pretty shook up," Robertson told the outlet. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property." The Duck Dynasty star added that there are may members of he family currently living on the property he shares with wife Korie amid the coronavirus crisis, including daughter Sadie Robertson and her new husband, Christian Huff. "Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before," Robertson said of the incident. "I had just gone to the store when it happened."

Sadie also recounted her experience with the shooting on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of her family on Sunday, "Hi, yes the news is true if you've seen it. We had someone shoot at our property. Just wanted to say we are all okay. It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home... The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other's gratitude for all being okay... Thank you for your prayers."