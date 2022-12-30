Dog the Bounty Hunter Tell-All Book Might Never See Light of Day Over Legal Hurdle

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Justin Bihag claims he wrote a "no-holds-barred tell-all" memoir about his experiences with Duane "Dog" Chapman. Bihag, who was referred to as Chapman's "nephew" on the show, is now reportedly running into a problem because of an "ironclad" non-disclosure agreement. The former reality star was previously in the news two years ago when Chapman's daughter Lyssa Champman tipped off Colorado police on his alleged bad behavior.

Bihag, 39, first told Radar Online about his plans to publish his own book about Chapman on Dec. 23. He claimed the book would reveal "ugly truths" about Chapman and "shocking details" about their fractured relationship. He wrote about falling out with Chapman after his aunt and Chapman's wife Beth Chapman died in 2019. Bihag said he and his mother, Moon Angell, were "ostracized" by the Chapman family and accused Lyssa of lying about him in public.

The drama dates back to late 2019 when rumors surrounded Chapman's relationship with Bihag's mother. At the time, Lyssa went on Twitter rampages about Angell and Bihag. At one point in December 2019, Lyssa accused Bihag of trying to steal Beth's ashes and called him "a drug addict, a liar, a loser piece of shot who continues to harass me and my family."

"That's bulls—," Bihag told Radar Online. "I never stole any of Beth's ashes. All of Beth's ashes are around their necks in a necklace. This s— has gone on for too far where it's just becoming a s— show and not what my Aunt Beth would've wanted." Bihag also denied the allegations in December 2019. Beth's ashes were scattered in a Hawaiian ceremony.

Bihag made headlines again in January 2020, when TMZ reported that he was arrested for allegedly violating a court order to stop using drugs and alcohol. Lyssa reportedly tipped him off to Colorado police, and police found he "reeked" of alcohol and "signs" of marijuana use in his house. Bihag reportedly called Chapman when the police were there and he tried to calm Bihag down before he was arrested. Lyssa reported on Bihag after hearing about his alleged drug and alcohol use from a third party. Bihag was bonded out of jail. Weeks after that incident, The Dr. Oz Show aired the controversial interview with Chapman and Angell, in which he proposed to her. The situation led to turmoil in the Chapman family, and he later said the proposal wasn't real.

It's unclear if Bihag's book, which he titled The Right Side, will even see the light of day. An insider told Radar Online on Dec. 29 that there is an "ironclad" NDA with the original Dog the Bounty Hunter producers and network that may prevent it from being published. Bihag insists the book will be published though.

"I'm tired! I'm fed up and I'm going to let people know about everything," Bihag told Radar Online. "Any NDA I may have signed would have only been three years. I signed at 21. I'm not talking about the show, I'm talking about after [leaving the show]. I have members of the Chapman family, former employees, and close personal friends who are not covered under any NDA. Ever. These people are willing to tell the truth."

Bihag had disputes with Chapman even before Beth's death. In 2014, he sued Chapman and A&E over money he claimed he was owed for appearing on Dog the Bounty Hunter. He also accused the show of using a car crash he was involved in as a publicity tool for the show.