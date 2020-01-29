‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Seemingly Proposes to Moon Angell in ‘Dr. Oz’ Clip

Is Duane “Dog” Chapman ready to tie the knot with girlfriend Moon Angell? A new clip from an upcoming Feb. 3 episode of The Dr. Oz Show appears to seemingly show him doing just that as he turns to late wife Beth Chapman‘s former assistant and asks, “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s relationship with Angell has caused a rift in his family, still grieving the loss of Beth in June, with daughters Lyssa Chapman and Cecily Chapman being quite vocal about his new relationship on social media and calling him a “liar” for denying initial dating rumors.

Lyssa appeared to have a strong reaction to this clip right off the bat, sending a series of tweets after the clip aired.

I will not tweet. I willl not tweet I will not tweet. I will not tweet. — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

If you didn’t come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you 💕❤️ — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

Dog’s relationship with Angell has been fraught from the start, with Cecily writing on Twitter earlier this month, “I’ve been very quiet concerning the circumstances but [to be honest] what kinda ‘friend’ moves into a dead friend’s house with their husband,” adding the hashtag “narcissist.”

Lyssa has been even more direct, writing: “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

She added to Angell on social media in a since-deleted tweet, “You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”

The reality personality has since denied dating Angell, telling Radar Online earlier this month, “She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up. So it’s been good having her by my side.”

He also claimed shortly after Beth’s tragic death that he would never marry again.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he told PEOPLE. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Photo credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images, Getty