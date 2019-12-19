‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Accuses Former Co-Star of Trying to Steal Stepmom Beth’s Ashes

Dog the Bounty Hunter cast member “Baby Lyssa” Chapman has accused a former co-star, Justin Bihag, of a variety of offenses, most notably of attempting to steal and then sell the ashes of Beth Chapman. Beth, the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman and Baby Lyssa’s stepmother, died from cancer in June and was cremated afterwards. In a series of heated tweets posted early Wednesday morning, Baby Lyssa made the serious accusation towards Bihag as a part of a series of heated messages about him.

@JustinDBihag23 has stolen from my family. He’s a drug addict, a liar, a loser piece of shot who continues to harass me and my family — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) December 18, 2019

She led up to the ashes accusation by accusing Bihag, who was often referred to as Dog and Beth’s “nephew” despite no familial relation, of harassing her. She included a series of Facebook messages sent by Bihag and his phone number, asking fans to “call this punk.” From there, she claimed he was taking advantage of Dog as he mourns.

“[Justin Bihag] had been harassing me for months. He’s a punk ass b— who’s using my dads vulnerability against him,” Baby Lyssa wrote. “[He] has tried to rob my family TO MANY TIMES. ALLYEE ALLYEE OX AND FREE YOU LITTLE B—.”

“[Justin] TRIED TO STEAL [Beth’s] ASHES FROM OUR FAMILY HOME. AND SELL THEM ON EBAY. WHAT YALL THINK ABOUT THAT ?!” she continued.

She also doubled down on the accusation while replying to a fan in the replies to a now-deleted tweet. Whatever the tweet said, it apparently named Bihag and another party or parties.

“They tried to seal many items from our home including [Beth’s] ashes,” she wrote. “Amongst many other things I HATE THEM FOR.”

When asked why she was doing all this to Bihag, she replied, “I want him to be exposed.”

In now-deleted tweets, Bihag has since responded to the accusations, accusing Baby Lyssa of being intoxicated when she made them. He also defended his position in Dog’s life, all while trying to brush off the incident.

“So, ‘I guess’ it’s ok nowadays ,to get white girl wasted, give out someone’s number, spread drunk babbles that aren’t even true, when I’m next to your father right now [Baby Lyssa] working hard as usual, and im sure this was just a bad nite! We all have them! Aloha!” he wrote. “No, and no, read, White Girl Wasted, I wouldn’t be by your dad if it was even close to true!” he wrote. “I’ve had bad nights, this u know! More lately for everyone so, and look at HISTORY, I’ve always came back when needed to! #BeforeDayOne”

He added, “Too funny, anybody can gang up and make something of nothing because of a drunken or bad nite, and believe it, I stand alone against anybody! Nobody is seeing what Uncle wants and needs! I think that’s the problem!”