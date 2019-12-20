Who Is ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Alum Justin Bihag, Accused by ‘Baby Lyssa’ of Stealing Beth’s Ashes

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are curious to know more about Justin Bihag, the man Lyssa Chapman accused of attempting to steal Beth Chapman‘s ashes. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, the reality television personality made serious accusations against her former co-star. Viewers may remember Justin as Duane and Beth’s “nephew,” though he is not technically related to either of them.

Despite Bihag’s relationship to the family, things have not always been smooth-sailing, as Distractify first reported.

In 2014, the father of three sued Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and A&E over money he claimed he was owed for his appearances on the show. The Hawaii native said at the time he was only paid $28,000 despite promises of a much more lucrative deal.

Bihag later accused the cast and show producers of using his devastating car crash as a “promotional tour” for the show.

“Once the Chapmans were informed of the accident, they proceeded to do interviews with the media,” he alleged in documents filed to the Manhattan Federal Courts, according to the New York Daily News.

The accident resulted in Bihag being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without a license, driving without no-fault insurance and inattention to driving.

Despite the drama, it appeared that Bihag and Duane had reconciled after he posted a photo of himself and the Dog’s Most Wanted star eating together.

“No matter what has happened in our lives, just a dinner and a talk can help the soul, and our futures!” he wrote in the caption of the photo. “Love you unks, and while people think this is the END, little do they know, this is just the BEGINNING!”

Duane has not spoken out after Lyssa Chapman accused Bihag of taking advantage of Duane as he grieved the death of his wife Beth. Beth died in June following a long battle with throat and lung cancer.

“[Justin Bihag] had been harassing me for months. He’s a punk ass b— who’s using my dads vulnerability against him,” Baby Lyssa wrote. “[He] has tried to rob my family TO MANY TIMES. ALLYEE ALLYEE OX AND FREE YOU LITTLE B—.”

“[Justin] TRIED TO STEAL [Beth’s] ASHES FROM OUR FAMILY HOME. AND SELL THEM ON EBAY. WHAT YALL THINK ABOUT THAT ?!” she continued, later claiming he and another unnamed party also tried to steal some of her late mother’s belongings.

Bihag since denied the allegations, writing on Twitter: “So, ‘I guess’ it’s ok nowadays ,to get white girl wasted, give out someone’s number, spread drunk babbles that aren’t even true, when I’m next to your father right now [Baby Lyssa] working hard as usual, and im sure this was just a bad nite! We all have them! Aloha!

“No, and no, read, White Girl Wasted, I wouldn’t be by your dad if it was even close to true!” he added. “I’ve had bad nights, this u know! More lately for everyone so, and look at HISTORY, I’ve always came back when needed to! #BeforeDayOne”

“Too funny, anybody can gang up and make something of nothing because of a drunken or bad nite, and believe it, I stand alone against anybody!” Bihag continued. “Nobody is seeing what Uncle wants and needs! I think that’s the problem!”