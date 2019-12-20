‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Lyssa Chapman Blasts Justin Bihag With ‘Low-Pay’ Allegations

Lyssa Chapman’s takedown of former Dog the Bounty Hunter co-star Justin Bihag brought back some drama with the family. The reality television personality ranted about her former co-star, who is known among fans of the show as Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and his late wife Beth’s “nephew,” including claims he had attempted to steal Beth’s ashes.

During her rant about Bihag, Baby Lyssa took to Twitter to share a story from the New York Daily News detailing a time when he sued Dog and A&E over low pay issues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in 2014, Bihag sued Duane Chapman and the network that aired Dog the Bounty Hunter over money he claimed he was owed for his work on the show. The father of three claimed he was paid $28,000 despite being promised a more lucrative contract for his involvement on the show.

I’ll just leave this here. Former ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ cast member sues stars, A&E over low pay – New York Daily News https://t.co/nd38BAWxPL — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) December 19, 2019

In paperwork filed to the Manhattan Federal Courts, The New York Daily News said Bihag accused the show’s cast and producers of using a car crash he was involved with at the time as a “promotional tour” for the show.

“Once the Chapmans were informed of the accident, they proceeded to do interviews with the media,” he wrote in the documents.

The accident resulted in Bihag being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without a license, driving without no-fault insurance and inattention to driving.

“Baby Lyssa” claimed on Twitter Wednesday that Bihag and another unnamed person had attempted to steal the ashes of the late Beth Chapman, along with other items belonging to the family.

“[Justin Bihag] had been harassing me for months. He’s a punk ass b— who’s using my dads vulnerability against him,” Baby Lyssa wrote. “[He] has tried to rob my family TO MANY TIMES. ALLYEE ALLYEE OX AND FREE YOU LITTLE B—.”

“[Justin] TRIED TO STEAL [Beth’s] ASHES FROM OUR FAMILY HOME. AND SELL THEM ON EBAY. WHAT YALL THINK ABOUT THAT ?!” she continued.

When asked why she decided to speak out against the former family friend, Lyssa wrote, “I want him to be exposed.”

Bihag responded to the allegations in a since-deleted Twitter thread, writing: “So, ‘I guess’ it’s ok nowadays ,to get white girl wasted, give out someone’s number, spread drunk babbles that aren’t even true, when I’m next to your father right now [Baby Lyssa] working hard as usual, and im sure this was just a bad nite! We all have them! Aloha! No, and no, read, White Girl Wasted, I wouldn’t be by your dad if it was even close to true!” he wrote. “I’ve had bad nights, this u know! More lately for everyone so, and look at HISTORY, I’ve always came back when needed to! #BeforeDayOne”

He added, “Too funny, anybody can gang up and make something of nothing because of a drunken or bad nite, and believe it, I stand alone against anybody! Nobody is seeing what Uncle wants and needs! I think that’s the problem!”