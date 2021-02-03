Dog the Bounty Hunter's Fiancee Reveals Sweet Birthday Tribute

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman is being showered with love. The famed bounty hunter and reality TV personality rang in his 68th birthday Wednesday, with his fiancée Francie Frane, marking the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute to her love.

Shared with her 31,000 followers Tuesday night, Frane penned a touching birthday message to Chapman, which began with, "Happy Birthday My Darling." The message was shared alongside an image of Chapman and continued with Frane expressing her gratitude for having her fiancé in her life. She said she is "so blessed to be sharing this day to celebrate" Chapman, whom she called "amazing, loving, kind, sweet." She ended the post with, "Love You Always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @franciefrane

Chapman and Frane got in engaged in May of 2020, less than a year after Chapman's wife Beth died from lung and throat cancer in June 2019. Just months earlier, Frane had experienced a similar loss, with the death of husband Bob, who also had cancer. The two bonded over their shared losses, with romance eventually sparking. Chapman dropped to one knee and popped the question soon after, asking Frane, "Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?" Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, their wedding plans have been delayed, though they hope to tie the knot soon.

Frane, however, was not the only member of the family to show Chapman some love on his big day. His daughter, Lyssa Chapman, also marked the occasion with a sweet post to her father on Instagram. Writing a celebratory, "Happy Birthday to you DAD," Lyssa said her father is "the best Dad and Grandpa to me and the girls," adding, "we love you and we are so lucky to have you. I'll always listen to your stories with wide eyes and a big smile." In the post, Lyssa also reflected on Chapman's loss and found romance, writing, "it's been a rough two years and I'm so glad you found happiness again." She tagged Frane in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac)

Fans were just as eager to send Chapman birthday wishes. Responding to Frane’s post, one person wrote, "Happy Birthday Dog! So happy you have found this beautiful woman to take care and luv you so much. Blessings to you both!" Another person commented, "Hope you guys had a special day celebrating! Happy birthday." Over on Lyssa’s post, somebody wrote, "happy birthday to you have a great day."