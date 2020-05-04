Dog the Bounty Hunter Engaged: Here's How Duane 'Dog' Chapman Proposed to Francie Frane

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman and girlfriend Francie Frane are engaged, and they’re opening up about the special moment the Dog the Bounty Hunter star dropped to one knee and popped the question. Announcing the exciting news to The Sun, the couple revealed that they became engaged in a romantic candlelit proposal at their Colorado home, something that Frane said she "wasn't expecting."

"I wasn't expecting it at all," Frane admitted. "I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome.' Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.'"

"So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you.' And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'" she recalled. "Who can say no to that? It was wonderful."

The couple's engagement comes after a rough couple of months for both of them. In June of last year, Chapman’s late wife, Beth Chapman, lost her battle to throat cancer at the age of 51. They had been married for more than a decade. Just six months prior to that, Frane’s husband had passed away. Romance sparked for the newly-engaged couple after Chapman left a voicemail for Franc’s late husband inquiring about work, unaware that he had passed. The duo became friends before romance blossomed and have since moved in with each other.

Although there is no date set in stone for their big day, Chapman and Frane are already thinking about saying "I do." According to the couple, they will wait to walk down the aisle until after lockdown lifts. The wait, however, will well be worth it, as Chapman said that they will have the "biggest wedding there's ever been." He added that it will be "one hell of a party."

"I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been. I'm sorry but that's just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the 'Dog Pound,' to everybody," Chapman said. "It would be one hell of a party and it's just what people need right now. I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that."