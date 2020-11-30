Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Fiancee Francie Frane Shares Thanksgiving Photo 'From Our Family to Yours'

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman's fiancée Francie Frane has plenty to be thankful for. On Thursday, Frane took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy Thanksgiving "from our family to yours," sharing a photo of herself and Chapman. The post garnered plenty of comments, with one fan writing, "Happy Thanksgiving to you both and your family also." Another wrote gushed that Chapman and Frane "make a great looking couple!" A third chimed in with, "This picture is absolutely adorable! Love you two....tons."

This year's Thanksgiving marked the first that the couple has shared together since becoming engaged. The two had initially bonded over the shared loss of a spouse – Chapman's wife, Beth Chapman, died from lung and throat cancer in June 2019, with Frane’s husband, Bob, having passed away just months earlier. The duo became friends, with romance later blossoming between them. Chapman popped the question in May of this year.

Speaking of the romantic candlelit proposal, Frane admitted that she "wasn't expecting it." As she returned home from picking up food, Chapman "had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit." Chapman, who asked her to sit down because they needed to talk, told her, "'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you.' And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'"

Since then, Frane has become an integral part of the family, even getting in on the action of the family business. After her first bounty hunting trip, Chapman praised his fiancée as "a natural." He said that she "just fit right in" and excels at "the investigation behind the investigation." Frane, however, is also having a far more personal impact on the Chapman family, with Chapman recently revealing that Frane "is there" for his children following Beth’s death.

At this time, Chapman and Frane have yet to tie the knot, the couple's big day being impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to the Daily Mail in September, Chapman revealed that he and Frane had been "talking about a few different dates" and were "starting to plan," though things were "a little difficult with all of the COVID going on or trying to have more than 20 people in a place." Chapman indicated that he and his fiancée want a large wedding, stating, "I want to have a wedding that anyone can come for free and try to set a record." In October, Chapman told PopCulture.com that the ceremony will be "just family and close friends," though it will be filmed.