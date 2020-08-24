David Eason's Alleged Assault Incident Video Leak Shows Jenelle Evans and Kids Were Present

✖

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her daughter were present at the time of her husband David Eason's alleged pistol-whipping incident in June, according to a video of the incident that leaked last week. Eason was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats after he allegedly got into an argument with Evans' friend James Spivey when Spivey and his partner Josh were helping Evans move out of their North Carolina home following another break-up. The charges in the case were dropped earlier this month.

Footage from the alleged incident surfaced on Thursday when YouTuber Leslie Bass published it. The video is very blurry, but it does show that Evans and Eason's daughter Ensley was at the scene, notes The Ashleys Reality Roundup, which reports that Evans took the video. Eason can be heard yelling at Spivey that he is no longer "invited" to the house. "Get the f— out or I'm gonna put you out!" Eason yelled. "Put your hands on me your a— will be in jail," Spivery replied.

While the altercation becomes more heated in the background, Evans is heard telling her son Kaiser to "come on" and put his shoes on. Kaiser said something, but it was inaudible as Spivey and Eason's shouting match continued. At one point, there is a loud crashing sound, which surprised Evans. After that, Eason is heard threatening to shoot Spivey. The video also appears to confirm the previous reporting that Eason lost his truck keys and thought either Evans or Spivey hid them. Eventually, Eason found the keys.

Following the incident, Evans told her fans she and the children were "safe." She also shared an interview with Celebernation, claiming she planned to file a restraining order and it was "time for me to move on" from her relationship with Eason. Days later though, the couple reunited. Photos of the two holding hands while visiting a park in North Carolina surfaced.

Both parties in the case agreed to drop the charges on Aug. 11 and will no longer have contact with each other. The next hearing in the case was set for September. "It wasn’t up to myself, or either one of us. It was in the attorneys' hands. They thought it was the best way to proceed. It is what it is," Spivey told The Sun last week. "On the behalf of myself, I just am staying away from them."

Spivey, who was friends with Evans for years before the incident, told The Sun she and Eason are a couple "meant to be together." He continued, "Through thick and thin, highs and lows, this is one couple that deserves to marinate in their own sauce. I wish them the best, whatever that may be. As far as me and my partner, we are through with them. There will be no rekindling of a friendship. What’s done is done."