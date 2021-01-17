'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Witney Carson Still Wearing Diaper After Giving Birth

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson continues to keep her fans up to date after welcoming her first child earlier this month, and is holding nothing back. The mirror ball trophy winner and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their son Leo on Jan. 3. In her latest post, Carson, 27, admitted she was still wearing a diaper herself and shared a new adorable photo with Leo in her arms.

"Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper," Carson wrote on Friday, adding a tears of joy emoji. "Healing from a birth is no joke! So proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world. We are absolutely in love with you little Leo." The post inspired hundreds of messages from fans who thanked her for openly discussing her journey as a first-time mom. "You are a champ!!! LOVE seeing your posts and thank you for keeping it real," one fan wrote. "Girl yes!! Birth and pregnancy does a number on our bodies!!! But it's all worth it," another chimed in.

Leo was born after doctors performed an "unexpected co-section," Carson revealed on Jan. 4, alongside a black and white photo of the McAllisters holding Leo's hand. "We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers," Carson wrote at the time. Carson initially did not reveal Leo's name, and instead waited until Jan. 6. She said his full name is Kevin Leo McAllister, in memory of McAllister's late father. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 2 oz and measured 21" long. "My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo," she added.

Carson also shared a birth video with fans on Instagram, capturing the moments in the hospital with McAllister just before Leo was born. The video then segued to scenes after Leo's birth. "I love you," Carson is heard telling her newborn. "You're so cute. I got you." The video also includes a shot of McAllister cradling and rocking Leo.

McAllister and Carson married on New Year's Day 2016. They announced they were expecting Leo in July. Carson has been a mainstay on DWTS since Season 18 and won Season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro. She missed out on Season 29 while pregnant with Leo. She finished second in Season 28 when she danced with Kel Mitchell.