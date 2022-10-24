'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Lindsay Arnold is adding another member to her family! The Dancing With the Stars pro is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Sam Cusick, she announced Monday on Instagram. The dancer, who is also mom to 23-month-old daughter Sage, posed with an ultrasound of her unborn baby alongside her family for a series of sweet shots to share the big baby news with her followers.

"Baby #2 coming May 2023," she wrote in the caption. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister." Arnold added to E! News that it "still feels a little bit surreal" to be expecting another baby. "It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy," she shared. The moment Arnold found out she was expecting was the "best feeling," the DWTS pro recalled, especially due to the challenging fertility journey she's been on.

"My husband and I have been trying for a while now," she shared. "And it's been something that we've known we've wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We're excited to expand our family." Arnold has been open about her fertility struggles since the birth of her first child, sharing back in August a video of the moment she learned she had taken a false positive pregnancy test.

"Going into this next one, I was very nervous," she revealed. "I was cautiously optimistic, but I also had a really peaceful content feeling about it. I felt like it was right. I felt like it was our time." When it comes to the sex of her second child, Arnold said it's still a secret. "I was one million percent convinced that I was having a boy for my first pregnancy and I was obviously wrong," she said. "Now I just feel like I can't even trust my intuition. I'll find out soon."

Arnold's Dancing With the Stars pals were quick to wish her well on social media. "CRYING all over again," wrote Jenna Johnson, as Peta Mugatroyd added, "So happy for you my love! Ah CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!! Sage will be the cutest big sister!" Gleb Savchenko added red hearts to his congratulations, as new pro Koko Iwasaki gushed, "Yessss!!!!! Congratulations!!!"