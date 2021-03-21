'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Candidly Discusses Post-Pregnancy Body Issues

✖

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Witney Carson is sharing her post-baby body journey with her fans and getting candid about the ways pregnancy and post-partum change a person's body. Carson posted a few selfies after what seems to be a workout and explained that she's struggled with body image issues for most of her life. "Progress not perfection, being a dancer growing up & even throughout adulthood (especially throughout adulthood) I’ve always been self-conscience about my weight and how I looked," she wrote.

"I’ve struggled with this & that’s why I was hesitant to post these photos – I didn’t feel I looked a certain way, 'good enough' & that was a sad thought to me." She went on to express that she's "learning to celebrate my body the way it is now and celebrate the small successes to a HEALTHY body, spirit, and mind."

DWTS colleagues, including best friend Lindsay Arnold, sent her messages of encouragement in the photo's comment section. "You are stunning wit and the best mama to little Leo he is so lucky to have you," she wrote, alongside multiple heart emojis. Another Dancing With The Stars veteran Sasha Farber told Carson, "U look great!!" Carson thanked everyone in another post saying, "You guys are seriously making me cry. I have the best support," she wrote on top of a screen recording showing her comments.

Carson and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed home their son Kevin Leo McAllister on Jan. 3. They posted an announcement the following day: "After a really hard 24-hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!" Carson said. The couple spoke with Entertainment Tonight, where they gushed about finding out they had a baby on the way. "It's absolutely insane. It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised," Carson said. "So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all."