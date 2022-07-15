'Dancing With the Stars' Couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting First Child Together

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are adding another member to the Dancing With the Stars family! The professional dancers, who married in 2019, are expecting their first child together, they confirmed to PEOPLE Friday. Johnson opened up about learning she was pregnant to the outlet, revealing the pieces of the puzzle started to fall into place about two weeks after they got back from a trip to Cabo.

"We got home and about two weeks later I was like, 'Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven't started my period yet.' So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive," Johnson, 28, recalled. "The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn't believe it because it wasn't an easy journey for us to get pregnant."

"But everybody tells you, 'When you just relax and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened," she added. "I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be."

Just about to enter her second trimester, Johnson said she's been trying to stay present and positive. "The first trimester is a scary time and there's so many things that can go wrong, potentially," she said. "I just have taken this time to really relax and try to stay calm and keep my body healthy. Which has been hard, because I'm a really active person. I love to work out. I love to dance. But I've just made it a priority for myself to really make a shift and to prioritize the baby and what was happening and all of these new changes."

Johnson, who is due in January 2023, is embracing every step of her journey, including the physical changes. "Every day when I look in the mirror and I get bigger and bigger, it just hits me what's happening," said the mother-to-be. "I just think I try to find ways to be super grateful and find moments of gratitude." Chmerkovskiy's response to her changing body is also helping. "He is obsessed with my body growing," she added. "He's just obsessed with everything. The boobs, the butt, the belly. So for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful."