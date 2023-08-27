'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Elated About Season 32's Big Changes
A new host and a return to ABC have 'DWTS' viewers pumped.
Dancing With the Stars is hoping to win back some favor with Season 32, and it's pulling out all the stops. The show is already pushing promotional material for the next season, despite the cast and premiere date not being announced. Disney is hyping up the show's return to ABC after briefly being a Disney+ exclusive, as well as the addition of Julianne Hough as co-host, replacing Tyra Banks.
Fans took to the latest preview, which featured Hough and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, to share their excitement for the next season of the dancing competition. Scroll on to see what Dancing With the Stars fans are so excited about going into this next season.
Excitement for Julianna Hough
"Yes! Hosts that know dancing and sincerity," one Dancing With the Stars fan wrote. While another was still hoping for Tom Bergeron's return, they still added, "I adore Julianne and think she'll be a great addition."
Potential Best 'DWTS' Season?
"This already has the potential to be one of the best seasons of DWTS," a third fan wrote. A fourth added, "I think they will be great together hosting."
'DWTS' Is Back on ABC
Some fans were just relieved it was back on network TV. "Thank God it'll be back on ABC!!" a DWTS fan wrote. A second lapsed fan commented, "YES!!! Now I can watch it again. since it's back on ABC."
Lapsed 'DWTS' Watchers Are Returning
"I will definitely start watching DWTS again, with these new hosts," yet another viewer added. "I stopped watching when Tom [and] Erin left and Tyra took over."
Tyra Banks' Haters Are Rejoicing
"Finally our prayers were answered with no more Tyra!!" one of Banks' critics wrote. Another person added, "It's about time Tyra left. The show was drowning with her."
Watch the New Preview for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32
Watch the new preview hyping up Dancing With the Stars Season 32 and hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough above. The new season does not have a premiere date as of press time.