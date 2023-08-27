'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Elated About Season 32's Big Changes

Dancing With the Stars is hoping to win back some favor with Season 32, and it's pulling out all the stops. The show is already pushing promotional material for the next season, despite the cast and premiere date not being announced. Disney is hyping up the show's return to ABC after briefly being a Disney+ exclusive, as well as the addition of Julianne Hough as co-host, replacing Tyra Banks.

Fans took to the latest preview, which featured Hough and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, to share their excitement for the next season of the dancing competition. Scroll on to see what Dancing With the Stars fans are so excited about going into this next season.