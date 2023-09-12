'Dancing With the Stars' Adds Jamie Lynn Spears to Season 32 Cast

Jamie Lynn Spears is about to sashay her way into the ballroom. The Zoey 101 star has officially joined the celebrity cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 32, which returns to ABC this fall following a single season on Disney+. Spears will be paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten, making them the first couple officially revealed for the upcoming season.

Spears' casting was first announced during Tuesday morning's Good Morning America broadcast. Asked if she's ready to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, Spears admitted, "I don't know if one can ever be 100% ready to take on something this big; I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is. I'm ready to challenge myself." Bersten added that the pair have already begun rehearsals, which he said have been "great. Jamie Lynn is so hard-working and so dedicated and it's actually so much fun. We get along so well."

Spears, the younger sister of Britney Spears, is best known for playing the title character on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. She recently reprised the role Paramount+'s Zoey 102 sequel film. She was also part of Fox's survival series Special Forces earlier in the year and is also a regular on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, which premiered its third season in July, meaning DWTS marks the latest endeavor this year for the star.

"Typically I'd be working on different ventures but I think it's just important that I have this opportunity," Spears said. "And if I get up there and even if I embarrass myself, I'm doing it for a good reason and hopefully giving back to the community that's literally given back to me since I was a little girl."

Spears marks just the latest celebrity announced to be competing this season. She joins a roster that includes Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson. The remainder of the celebrity cast and their professional partners will be announced Wednesday, a little less than two weeks before Season 32 premieres. Although Season 32 was initially set to air Monday nights, episodes have since been shifted to Tuesdays, with DWTS Season 32 set to kick off with an extended, two-and-a-half-hour premiere on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.