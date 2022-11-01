'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Major Favorite as the Field Tightens

The Dancing With the Stars field is thinning out after another celebrity personality was eliminated. At the end of the night, one of the more beloved names still in the field was knocked out. Scroll on to learn who was eliminated from DWTS. (which left ABC before this ongoing season).

The bottom two stars were Heidi D'Amelio and Jordin Sparks. Their pro partners were Artem Chigvintsev and Brandon Armstrong, respectively. Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman saved D'Amelio. Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli saved Sparks. Despite this ending in a tie, Goodman's vote as head judge breaks the tie. This meant Sparks and Armstrong were eliminated.

The American Idol alum's exit follows last week's departures of Jessie James Decker (and her pro partner Alan Bersten). Previously, Joseph Baena (Daniella Karagach), actress Selma Blair (Sasha Farber) weatherman Sam Champion (Cheryl Burke) Charlie's Angels actress Cheryl Ladd (Louis van Amstel), Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Teresa Giudice (Pasha Pashkov) and Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis (Peta Murgatroyd) were removed from the competition. (Blair bowed out due to health reasons.)

The celebrities and pros who remain are: Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Heidi D'Amelio (Artem Chigvintsev), Vinny Guadagnino (Koko Iwasaki), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko), Trevor Donovan (Emma Slater), Daniel Durant (Britt Stewart) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy).

As noted, Dancing With the Stars is now a Disney+ exclusive and no longer airs on ABC. The live broadcast becomes available at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night. Episodes are then posted on the platform after the livestream ends.