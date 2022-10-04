'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Beloved Actress After 'Bond Night'

Dancing With the Stars Week 3 didn't stop with the dramatic eliminations. At the end of a James Bond-themed night, one more couple was taken out. Scroll on to learn who was just eliminated from DWTS, (now airing as a Disney+ exclusive and not on ABC). Spoilers ahead!

The bottom two celebrities were Sam Champion (Cheryl Burke) and Cheryl Ladd (Cheryl Burke is Champion's partner, and Louis van Amstel is Ladd's partner.) Judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough voted to keep Champion, a move that Len Goodman agreed with. That meant Ladd was eliminated.

Ladd's exit follows the Week 2 elimination of Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Teresa Giudice. She was paired with pro partner Pasha Pashkov. Week 1's elimination saw the departure of Jason Lewis, an actor best know for Sex and the City and Brothers & Sisters. DWTS mainstay Peta Murgatroyd served as his partner.

The remaining celebrities and pros who remain are: Selma Blair (Sasha Farber), Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Heidi D'Amelio (Artem Chigvintsev), Vinny Guadagnino (Koko Iwasaki), Jordin Sparks (Brandon Armstrong), Jessie James Decker (Alan Bersten), Sam Champion (Cheryl Burke), Joseph Baena (Daniella Karagach), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko), Trevor Donovan (Emma Slater), Daniel Durant (Britt Stewart) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy).

As noted, Dancing With the Stars is no longer on ABC. Disney+ is now the exclusive home of the program. The live broadcast becomes available at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night. Episodes are then posted on the platform after the livestream ends.