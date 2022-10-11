'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Ends With Elimination

Dancing With the Stars Week 4 might have marked Disney night, but things didn't end happily ever after to one couple. While in some previous seasons, eliminations were paused for a magical evening, that is no longer the case. Scroll on to learn who was just eliminated from DWTS, (now airing as a Disney+ exclusive and not on ABC). Spoilers ahead!

The bottom two celebrities were Sam Champion and Trevor Donovan (Cheryl Burke is Champion's partner, and Emma Slater is Donovan's partner.) Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough voted to keep Donovan. (Len Goodman's vote did not matter this week, but he agreed.) That meant Champion, a former Good Morning America weatherman, was eliminated.

Champion's exit follows the Week 3 elimination of Charlie's Angels actress Cheryl Ladd (paired with pro partner Louis van Amstel). Previously, Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Teresa Giudice (Pasha Pashkov) and Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis (Peta Murgatroyd) were knocked out of the competition.

The remaining celebrities and pros who remain are: Selma Blair (Sasha Farber), Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Heidi D'Amelio (Artem Chigvintsev), Vinny Guadagnino (Koko Iwasaki), Jordin Sparks (Brandon Armstrong), Jessie James Decker (Alan Bersten), Joseph Baena (Daniella Karagach), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko), Trevor Donovan (Emma Slater), Daniel Durant (Britt Stewart) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy).

As noted, Dancing With the Stars is now a Disney+ exclusive and no longer airs on ABC. The live broadcast becomes available at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night. Episodes are then posted on the platform after the livestream ends.