'Dancing With the Stars': Surprising Elimination Caps off Elvis Night

Dancing With the Stars is in Week 2, and unlike some past seasons, producers are wasting no time in eliminating contestants. One pair was booted on the first episode, and the second episode — Elvis Night — was no different. Scroll on to learn who was eliminated from DWTS, which is now airing via Disney+ instead of ABC. Spoilers ahead!

The bottom two celebrities were Teresa Giudice (paired with pro partner Pasha Pashkov) and Cheryl Ladd (with Louis van Amstel). Judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli voted to save Teresa. However, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman to save Ladd. Since this was a tie, Goodman's vote as head judge broke the tie. That means Giudice and Pashkov were eliminated. It seems like the support from the Real Housewives of New Jersey fan base just wasn't enough to save her.

Giudice's exit follows the Week 1 elimination of Jason Lewis, an actor from Sex and the City, Brothers & Sisters and Midnight, Texas. His pro partner was DWTS mainstay Peta Murgatroyd.

The remaining celebrities and pros who remain are: Selma Blair (Sasha Farber), Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Heidi D'Amelio (Artem Chigvintsev), Vinny Guadagnino (Koko Iwasaki), Jordin Sparks (Brandon Armstrong), Jessie James Decker (Alan Bersten), Cheryl Ladd (Louis van Amstel), Sam Champion (Cheryl Burke), Joseph Baena (Daniella Karagach), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko), Trevor Donovan (Emma Slater), Daniel Durant (Britt Stewart) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy).

As noted, Dancing With the Stars is no longer on ABC. Disney+ is now the exclusive home of the program. The live broadcast becomes available at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night. Episodes are then posted on the platform after the livestream ends.