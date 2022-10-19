'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Fan-Favorite on Prom Night

One night after Selma Blair's emotional departure from Dancing With the Stars, another celebrity was sent packing. Tuesday night's special episode saw scores and votes from Monday's installment carried over to determine which couples would face elimination. Scroll on for spoilers on who was sent home from the Disney+ series (which left ABC before this ongoing season).

The bottom two stars after "Prom Night" concluded were Heidi D'Amelio and Joseph Baena. Their pro partners are Artem Chigvintsev and Daniella Karagach, respectively. The votes were split, with Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli choosing to keep D'Amelio, and Carrie Ann Inaba opting to keep Baena. Head judge Len Goodman finalized the vote by saving the TikTok mom. That meant that Baena (the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Karagach were eliminated.

As noted, Baena's exit follows the departure of Blair (and her pro partner Sasha Farber). Previously, weatherman Sam Champion (Cheryl Burke) Charlie's Angels actress Cheryl Ladd (Louis van Amstel), Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Teresa Giudice (Pasha Pashkov) and Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis (Peta Murgatroyd) were knocked out of the competition.

The remaining celebrities and pros who remain are: Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Heidi D'Amelio (Artem Chigvintsev), Vinny Guadagnino (Koko Iwasaki), Jordin Sparks (Brandon Armstrong), Jessie James Decker (Alan Bersten), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko), Trevor Donovan (Emma Slater), Daniel Durant (Britt Stewart) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy).

As noted, Dancing With the Stars is now a Disney+ exclusive and no longer airs on ABC. The live broadcast becomes available at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night. Episodes are then posted on the platform after the livestream ends.