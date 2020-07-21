'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Loving Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron Cutting up Online After Firings

The Dancing with the Stars community was thrown for a twist when it was learned last week that both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go from the ABC dancing competition. The two hosts had become integral parts in the show with Bergeron serving in his position since its inception in 2005. Andrews, who competed and finished as a runner-up, became a host in 2014.

Since the firing of the popular personalities, social media has been buzzing as the two have gone back and forth making light of the situation. One of the interactions that people were loving was Bergeron wondering whether or not he'd be getting his monogrammed towels back, to which Andrews responded, "you got towels?" with a pair of laughing emojis. With their departure, ABC announced that Tyra Banks would be one of the new hosts filling in for the two vacant spots, thus the joke by Bergeron about not getting his towels back do the same initials he shares with Banks.

In the wake of their firings, many across Twitter have expressed their disappointment in seeing both hosts given the boot. Others have appreciated the jokes the two have made on their way out.