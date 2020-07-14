'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can't Believe Tom Bergeron is Out as Host

Dancing with the Stars fans have started to weigh in over the bombshell news Monday night that Tom Bergeron had been fired from the show. The longtime host was known for his charming dad-joke humor, had several co-hosts throughout the show's run. Most recently, his co-host was sportscaster Erin Andrews, who will also reportedly not be returning.

"Just informed [Dancing with the Stars] will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted on Monday. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made." He also kept the announcement in good humor, adding: "That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Bergeron has been hosting the stateside version of DWTS since it launched in 2005, racking up a grand total of 28 seasons in that time. Prior to the reality dancing series, he'd hosted a number of game shows, including a 14-year run on America's Funniest Home Videos from 2001 to 2015. Despite the current coronavirus pandemic, the show is still planning to come back for the 2020-2021 television season, following the most recent season, which aired between September and November 2019.