'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can't Believe Tom Bergeron is Out as Host
Dancing with the Stars fans have started to weigh in over the bombshell news Monday night that Tom Bergeron had been fired from the show. The longtime host was known for his charming dad-joke humor, had several co-hosts throughout the show's run. Most recently, his co-host was sportscaster Erin Andrews, who will also reportedly not be returning.
"Just informed [Dancing with the Stars] will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted on Monday. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made." He also kept the announcement in good humor, adding: "That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"
Bergeron has been hosting the stateside version of DWTS since it launched in 2005, racking up a grand total of 28 seasons in that time. Prior to the reality dancing series, he'd hosted a number of game shows, including a 14-year run on America's Funniest Home Videos from 2001 to 2015. Despite the current coronavirus pandemic, the show is still planning to come back for the 2020-2021 television season, following the most recent season, which aired between September and November 2019.
Just posting @Tom_Bergeron’s 11 Emmy nominations & 1 win for #DWTS. Just in case anyone forgot. pic.twitter.com/Jk3FoNkHkq— Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) July 13, 2020
Tom IS #DWTS. This makes no sense to me. There is no one as quick-witted or better suited for live television than him. https://t.co/56Li3oMZqR— Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) July 14, 2020
I am so disappointed that @Tom_Bergeron will no longer be a part of #DWTS. Literally such a bad decision. He is an integral part of the show... It will not be the same without him. The show just lost a little bit of heart and soul today.— DWTS Interact (@DWTSInteract) July 14, 2020
WHAT?!! This is no #DWTS without you! @DancingABC https://t.co/81SfS04gcJ— Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) July 13, 2020
WOW. Can't imagine #DWTS without @Tom_Bergeron. Wonder if it had anything to do with him speaking out about Spicer last year... 🤔 https://t.co/IGlSC3TYho— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 14, 2020
the line of people waiting to take a picture with Tom (because he very graciously agreed) at #DWTS tour a couple years back would tell yall how much the public adores him you dumbasses @DancingABC— carlos (@witlocrikey) July 14, 2020
I GET ON WIFI FOR FIVE MINUTES & I LEARN THAT KING TOM BERGERON IS NO LONGER ON #DWTS?! pic.twitter.com/sOmVKQebb8— Kadey Joh (@kadeyobe10) July 13, 2020
I've watched every season of #DWTS, and I honestly can't think of anything that upsets me more than Tom leaving. The show just took a massive hit.— Grace 📺😷 #AlfonsoToHostDWTS (@reality__grace) July 14, 2020
Tom Bergeron has done nothing but carry this show for the past few years and if it wasn't for him, there's a chance I would've given up watching altogether. The man that keeps the show going entirely so (assuming this is true) it's a completely senseless decision. #DWTS— Alfie Sheldon (@AlfieS12) July 13, 2020
Ughhhh it will never be the same 💔 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/1Y2T9Jx9v7— Simona (@simona_ka) July 14, 2020
No Tom Bergeron on #DWTS ?— 🌸🏝Angela🏝🌸 (@afenuch) July 14, 2020
Lost me as a viewer. LOVED him on the show.....
#dwts without Tom .... Sad https://t.co/62M8Ji7KWc pic.twitter.com/742RuE5pui— DWTSGossip (@DWTSGossip) July 13, 2020