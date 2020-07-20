'Dancing With the Stars': Erin Andrews Has the Perfect Reaction to Tom Bergeron's Joke About Tyra Banks' Hiring

Former Dancing With the Stars personality Erin Andrews recently dropped the perfect reaction to former host Tom Bergeron's joke about Tyra Banks being hired to replace him. Last week it was announced that Bergeron would not be continuing with the show, and that Bank had been brought on as the new host. Andrews was also let go from her co-host position on the show.

After the news about Banks was shared, Bergeron took to Twitter and quipped, "I guess I won't be getting back my monogrammed towels." This is a joke about how they have the same initials. Andrews saw Bergeron's tweet and joked back,"You got towels?" The news about Bergeron and Andrews was announced on Tuesday, with ABC and BBC Studios issuing a joint statement. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement read, as published by Deadline. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Andrews first broke her silence on being fired by thanking ABC and the "Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons." She added that the the time she spent on the show "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Andrews ended by saying that she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels." Bergeron also issued a statement, tweeting, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke issued comments regarding the new direction for Dancing With the Stars, telling Deadline that the producers have been exploring some modern ideas for the series. "I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it," she shared. "We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I'm really confident in their plan."