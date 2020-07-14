'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Shoots Downs Hopes He'll Compete After Host Firing

Tom Bergeron shocked the Dancing With the Stars community when he revealed on Twitter on Monday that he would not be returning for the 29th season of the hit ABC dancing competition. In the wake of his announcement, one fan asked him if this meant he’d be coming from out behind the microphone to the dance floor to compete on the upcoming season.

Bergeron quickly shut down with a simple, “Um...no.” The follower who asked him that question than expressed her frustration about his departure. “NOOOOO!!! This season already is starting off on a not so great note,” the tweet read. “You have been the best host for the show and really brought so much to it. Can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you.” Bergeron had been on the show since its inception in 2005. Before that, the Massachusetts native hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 2001 to 2015.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

After that tweet, Bergeron followed it up by answering another follower by saying, "On the plus side, now I'm free for our socially distanced lunch!" ABC has yet to announce any replacement for the series, which remains in the air amid the coronavirus pandemic that has ultimately put a halt on most of Hollywood. The show is still scheduled for a fall premiere but could be pushed back if things get worse. With Bergeron leaving, that leaves Erin Andrews, who co-hosted, remaining along with the three staple judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

While the news came as a surprise to many, Bergeron did have a few squabbles with production over the years, most recently during Sean Spicer’s appearance on the most recent installment. In that instance, Bergeron said he was disappointed in the show’s decision to go political and invite Spicer onto the set. He claims that he told executive producer Andrew Llinares his suggests for the season and how he had hoped to steer clear of bringing any politics into the show with everything going on in the world. He said the show is meant to be a “joyful respite” from the political landscape, adding that “we can all agree to disagree" after the decision was made.