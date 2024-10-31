‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Going After Carrie Ann Inaba for Her Halloween Night Scores

Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with the way this week’s Halloween Nightmares episode went down, and it’s all because of Carrie Ann Inaba. The longtime judge is known for being pretty critical when it comes to feedback and scoring, but last night’s episode was a different story. While she gave out the first 10s of the season, some fans couldn’t help but notice just how more judgmental she was when it came to the ladies as opposed to the guys.

User @adrianamourx on X wrote, “CAI’s treatment of women is sick. telling jenn she has to earn a 9 – idc if it was joke. having chandler begging for what more can she do (the answer doesn’t exist) struggling to give ilona compliment. yeah I think I’m over her.” Perhaps one of the biggest gripes fans had with the new episode is Inaba telling Zombies and Pretty Little Liars star Chandler Kinney that her dance wasn’t “perfection” and she had to judge it a lot harsher since the Viennese Waltz is a more difficult dance than the others. Derek Hough and Bruno Toniloi thought otherwise, though, giving her 10s with Inaba giving her a 9. And Inaba didn’t even tell Kinney how to improve.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher was also given harsh critique for her Tango and not many compliments, receiving straight 8s from the judges. @myadmired, though, hopes both Maher and Kinney “make it to the finals to piss carrie ann off, and I’m so serious.” What does seem to be consistent with Inaba is her attitude towards the female contestants, and it’s something that viewers have noticed time and time again.

@thebachelwhore wrote, “carrie ann is like that one pick me teacher in high school who would always be SUPER lenient to the guys and then rude to the girls.” Meanwhile, some people are starting to petition to have her fired since they have had enough. After former pro Mark Ballas served as a guest judge for Dedication Night, @afterglowpjo is wanting it to turn into a permanent gig. “replace carrie ann with mark ballas right now i’m so serious you’re fired carrie ann,” they said.

Scoring for Season 33 has been all over the place, as many fans have been pointing out every week. After Bachelorette star Jenn Tran was eliminated with Sasha Farber, only six remain and it’s hard to tell just who will end up with the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, especially with the unpredictable scoring.

DWTS is off next week due to the presidential election but will be back on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ for the 500th episode celebration.