‘DWTS’: Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals Emotional Note She Passed Guest Judge Mark Ballas

Dancing With the Stars went all emotional this week for Dedication Night, and Carrie Ann Inaba is revealing a sweet note she wrote to the guest judge, Mark Ballas. The former pro joined DWTS in Season 5, coming in first place three times over his 20-season run. He last appeared in Season 31, winning the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Charli D’Amelio, and many were happy that he made his return to the ballroom this week.

Inaba, who has been a judge since the very beginning, was among the emotional crowd on Tuesday night, and it wasn’t all just about the routines. She told Entertainment Weekly that Ballas was a “phenomenal guest judge. I hope he comes back again and again! I loved his demonstration of technique, and I scribbled him a little note during the show that read, ‘Len would be very proud of you.’”

Ballas showed off the note on his Instagram, along with other photos from the night, simply attaching the face holding back tears emoji to it. Longtime judge Len Goodman initially retired from DWTS after Season 31 in December 2022 but passed away the following April at age 78. The series paid tribute to him in Season 32 by renaming the trophy to the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Additionally, many of the pros, both present and past, participated in a moving tribute to him for Most Memorable Year Night, choreographed by Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, which was nominated for an Emmy.

Whether or not Mark Ballas will return to Dancing With the Stars again after Dedication Night is unknown, no matter if he’s a pro again or even a full-time judge. He did seem to be in his element while judging, and he definitely knows what it feels like to be on the other side and what judges are looking for, just like with Derek Hough. Regardless, getting that note from Carrie Ann Inaba was probably an incredible feeling, especially since Ballas knew Goodman for years. Dedication Night was certainly an emotional night for all, and one can only hope that Ballas is a judge again.

Meanwhile, fans still have a lot to look forward to with Season 33 of DWTS. This Tuesday will be Disney Night, which will also be bringing back the beloved team dances. It’s going to be a fun night, which will be nice following Dedication Night. It all starts this Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.