Carrie Ann Inaba Tears up During 'DWTS' Semi-Finals, But Fans Are Attacking Her for It

By John Connor Coulston

The Dancing With the Stars fandom is always interesting, for better or worse. Whether they're complaining about the move from ABC to Disney+, calling out Tyra Banks' gaffes or accusing judges like Derek Hough of playing favorites, DWTS viewers always have something to say. Case and point: Monday night's semi-final episode saw fans jump on Carrie Ann Inaba for showing emotion while critiquing a dance.

The dance in question was a Viennese waltz set to Joji's "Glimpse of Us" performed by TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her pro partner, Mark Ballas. (If you want to see the performance, head over to Disney+.) It was a breathtaking display, and it caused Inaba to be emotionally moved. She teared up a bit when Banks went to her for a review of the number.

What Carrie Ann Inaba Said About Charli D'Amelio's Dance

"Charli, that was perfection, on top of perfection, and then just so open and so powerful," Inaba said, holding back tears. "Mark, I know I've been pushing you guys for that emotional expression, but you brought it to this dancefloor tonight. That comes from you and your hard work. That was beyond spectacular. I just want to thank you because you've done this journey with such grace and such humility. But what you're doing is like, unfathomably difficult. Awesome job!"

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Turned on Carrie Ann Inaba

On Twitter, several fans instantly took aim at the former In Living Color Fly Girl for the display. They accused her of either being overdramatic or "faking" her reaction. Some painted the performance as undeserving of such a reaction due to Charli's pre-DWTS dance experience and her repeated high performance in Season 31.

Carrie Ann Inaba Was 'Doing Too Much'

"im sorry but carrie ann was doing too much today saying that charli was a new type of perfect and then crying like what?" one viewer wrote on Twitter. "the girl is good but all that??? ive never heard her say that to any other contestants who are arguably better than charli."

Carrie Ann Inaba Accused of 'Fake Crying'

"Ugh I hate when Carrie Ann fake cries," another Dancing With the Stars viewer wrote. "her emotions are like a roller coaster each week."

Charli D'Amelio Dismissed as a 'Professional Dancer'

"carrie ann sit down," another DWTS watcher wrote. "i swear she's so dramatic. charli is a professional dancer let's not get too obsessed."

Not Everyone Disagrees With Carrie Ann Inaba's Reaction

While the haters were definitely out, it's safe to say that many were also in love with D'Amelio and Ballas' performance. D'Amelio clearly has plenty of supporters in the Dancing With the Stars fan base (given her placement in the final four), so many did not see Inaba's reactions as odd. To watch D'Amelio's dance, Inaba's reaction and the rest of Dancing With the Stars Season 31, click here to head over to Disney+.

