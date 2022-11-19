Carrie Ann Inaba Tears up During 'DWTS' Semi-Finals, But Fans Are Attacking Her for It

The Dancing With the Stars fandom is always interesting, for better or worse. Whether they're complaining about the move from ABC to Disney+, calling out Tyra Banks' gaffes or accusing judges like Derek Hough of playing favorites, DWTS viewers always have something to say. Case and point: Monday night's semi-final episode saw fans jump on Carrie Ann Inaba for showing emotion while critiquing a dance. The dance in question was a Viennese waltz set to Joji's "Glimpse of Us" performed by TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her pro partner, Mark Ballas. (If you want to see the performance, head over to Disney+.) It was a breathtaking display, and it caused Inaba to be emotionally moved. She teared up a bit when Banks went to her for a review of the number.

What Carrie Ann Inaba Said About Charli D'Amelio's Dance SHES FAMOUS FOR DANCING???????? 💀💀💀 — anthebaker (@anthebaker) November 15, 2022 "Charli, that was perfection, on top of perfection, and then just so open and so powerful," Inaba said, holding back tears. "Mark, I know I've been pushing you guys for that emotional expression, but you brought it to this dancefloor tonight. That comes from you and your hard work. That was beyond spectacular. I just want to thank you because you've done this journey with such grace and such humility. But what you're doing is like, unfathomably difficult. Awesome job!" prevnext

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Turned on Carrie Ann Inaba Carrie Ann bawling... I'm sorry, I'm laughing. #dwts #dwts31 — Catherine (@DazedCat) November 15, 2022 On Twitter, several fans instantly took aim at the former In Living Color Fly Girl for the display. They accused her of either being overdramatic or "faking" her reaction. Some painted the performance as undeserving of such a reaction due to Charli's pre-DWTS dance experience and her repeated high performance in Season 31. prevnext

Carrie Ann Inaba Was 'Doing Too Much' It’s never that serious Hahhaa she’s doing yo much — Oscar Gonzalez Hernandez (@oscarvslife) November 15, 2022 "im sorry but carrie ann was doing too much today saying that charli was a new type of perfect and then crying like what?" one viewer wrote on Twitter. "the girl is good but all that??? ive never heard her say that to any other contestants who are arguably better than charli." prevnext

Carrie Ann Inaba Accused of 'Fake Crying' Ummm… no need to cry over that Carrie Ann. #dwts — Christina (This is for you!) (@Chrissy89) November 15, 2022 "Ugh I hate when Carrie Ann fake cries," another Dancing With the Stars viewer wrote. "her emotions are like a roller coaster each week." prevnext

Charli D'Amelio Dismissed as a 'Professional Dancer' Sorry Carrie Ann, Shangela's dance was much better than Charli. #dwts — Sandra (SandyTweets) Leaming (@sleaming31) November 15, 2022 "carrie ann sit down," another DWTS watcher wrote. "i swear she's so dramatic. charli is a professional dancer let's not get too obsessed." prevnext