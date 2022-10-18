'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Monday night's episode featured the celebrity contestants performing routines centered around their most memorable years. However, many viewers couldn't help but be distracted by Banks. It doesn't seem as though the host did anything in particular to cause ire. Instead, viewers picked up on several little things throughout the episode that they took issue with.
On Twitter, Dancing With the Stars viewers didn't hold back their thoughts on Banks and her hosting abilities. Based on their responses, she didn't exactly garner any new fans after Monday's episode.
Ruining It
Tyra standing on the sidelines waiting to ruin everyone’s memorable year #DWTS pic.twitter.com/7MvdFyVWH9— Ally (@ally_mold) October 18, 2022
This viewer felt as though Banks was there to "ruin" everyone's performances. The contestants all got to have their moments, though.prevnext
Not Here For It
“Back to you, Tyra”— Max Harris (@Its_Macks_2802) October 18, 2022
The judges, contestants, audience and crew: #DWTS pic.twitter.com/8s8f89r9uu
It seems as though fans simply don't want to hear from Banks at all. They're not on the Tyra train.prevnext
Nope
get tyra off this show. i cannot stand her and she’s an awful host #dwts— nik (@NikaylaPollock) October 18, 2022
Banks has been hosting DWTS for three seasons now. But, fans still don't want her on the show.prevnext
"Patronizing"
Tyra so patronizing "go on up to the sky box – take your time!" to Selma???? Like stop PLEASE STOP TYRA. Someone FIRE her omg. #DWTS— JB (@bennabails) October 18, 2022
Some viewers believed that Banks was patronizing when she spoke with Selma Blair. The Legally Blonde star had to bow out of the competition on Monday night due to health issues.prevnext
Wondering
I wonder if the contestants and pros on DWTS have second hand embarrassment from Tyra’s strange remarks 😳 #dwts— Gennifer (@genniferjordyn) October 18, 2022
Viewers want to know whether the contestants and professional dancers have the same opinion of Banks as they do. However, she seems to be appreciated by those on the show.prevnext
Needing A Change
Ok, I am ready for @alfonso_ribeiro to host #DWTS solo. Tyra does flat interviews, tries to make it ALLLLL about her, and quite literally just got tripped up by her DRESS. Girl, bye.— LadyLauren (@LadyLauren9) October 18, 2022
Many fans want Alfonso Ribeiro to host DWTS solo. He was brought on to co-host with Banks for Season 31.prevnext
Over It
Can we just say goodbye to Tyra this week? #DWTS— Steph (@Steph8084) October 18, 2022
It doesn't seem as though Banks has many viewers in her corner. Many want her to be fired from the program.prev