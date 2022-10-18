'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.

Monday night's episode featured the celebrity contestants performing routines centered around their most memorable years. However, many viewers couldn't help but be distracted by Banks. It doesn't seem as though the host did anything in particular to cause ire. Instead, viewers picked up on several little things throughout the episode that they took issue with.

On Twitter, Dancing With the Stars viewers didn't hold back their thoughts on Banks and her hosting abilities. Based on their responses, she didn't exactly garner any new fans after Monday's episode.