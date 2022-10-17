'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Made Some Major Errors During 'Disney+ Night'

Dancing With the Stars might be on a new venue, but fans are still nit-picking every little mistake host Tyra Banks makes each week. During the Oct. 10 Disney+ Night episode, Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made a few obvious mistakes throughout the night. The Disney+ Night was also notable for ending in an elimination since past Disney nights have ended without one.

Banks' notable mistake during the episode was a repeat of one she made in a previous episode. Charli D'Amelio and her mother, Heidi D'Amelio, have both had a large contingent of friends and family supporting them in the ballroom. Charli's boyfriend, Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is usually among their supporters. Banks has twice called Barker "Logan."

Shangela calls out Alfonso Ribeiro for calling her the wrong name last week and even Minnie Mouse is living for it #DWTS pic.twitter.com/alIbQY46w4 — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) October 11, 2022

After Charli and Mark Ballas performed their dance to The Simpsons theme song, Banks made the mistake while trying to correct herself! "Now Charli, last week I called your boyfriend Landon Barker and his name is Logan," Banks began before catching herself, notes CheatSheet. Charli also tried to catch her attention to point out the mistake. "I just said it backward again. What is wrong with me with this?" Banks said.

Banks also continued to pronounce Artem Chigvintsev's name incorrectly. Chigvintsev is the pro dancer paired with Heidi. Even Chigvintselv's wife, former DWTS competitor Nikki Bella, noticed the mistake. "Tyra it's CHIGvintsev lol N," Bella tweeted.

DWTS fans were excited when Ribeiro was named Banks' co-host because that could take some of the pressure off her to be perfect. But even after hosting America's Funniest Home Videos for seven years, Ribeiro can still make mistakes. Earlier this season, he called Shangela "Angela" and she made sure Ribeiro didn't forget about the mistake.

"The real question is did you learn my name?" Shangela asked Ribeiro while waiting for the judges' scores. Ribeiro told the RuPaul's Drag Race star that Angela is his wife's name, so "it was a term of endearment." Shangela put her quick wit on display, joking, "You know I love you baby, and you are my Alfondo."

Disney+ Night ended with Good Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke being sent home. The remaining contestants include Charli, Heidi, Shangela, Selma Blair, Joseph Baena, Wayne Brady, Jessie James Decker, Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Vinny Guadagnin, Jordin Sparks, and Gabby Windey.

This week's first episode is "Most Memorable Year," where the contestants will celebrate the most memorable times of their lives. The second episode is "Prom Night," featuring songs from their high school proms. DWTS starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Mondays and Tuesdays on Disney+.