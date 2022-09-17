Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Getting Tom Bergeron's Blessing Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Tom Bergeron's exit from Dancing With the Stars was not welcome by fans, and neither was Tyra Banks replacing him. But at least the former host is giving Alfonso Ribeiro his blessing ahead of the 31st season's premiere. Ribeiro has followed in the footsteps of Bergeron previously. He took over Bergeron's hosting duties on America's Funniest Home Videos in Oct. 2015, following Bergeron's 15-season run. He also filled in for one episode for Bergeron when he missed a show to be at his sick father's bedside. This time around, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air staple says he's happy to follow behind the beloved television host.

"Tom and I talk every once in a while," Ribeiro told ET Canada. "I'm like, Tom needs to get another big show because when AFV and Dancing With the Stars end, I need another job that I need to get, right? Listen, I don't care. Get a good one, and when you're done doing it, I'll come get that one. We joke all the time about that. I follow in his footsteps, for real."

Banks is also happy to have Ribeiro by her side. The two worked together when Banks had a recurring role in the 90s sitcom. "I love this man," Banks says. "I remember we used to spar on set. I was 19 years old. He used to tease me. I used to tease him back. It was great."

She says the actor and host is a lovely addition and is made for such a role. "I remember two things very vividly," Banks says. "One is, you would hear Will Smith before you saw him. So, he was a wonderful leader. He would come in like, 'What's up everybody?' It was just like this announcement of his voice that he saw energy. And, you know, I was young and insecure. First acting job. I didn't know what the hell I was doing and it was a family. And not just the Banks of the characters, but they were a true family of love. So, hearing his voice was great. And then there was Alfonso. Alfonso was this great, this weird warmth that I felt with you, but I also felt like a brother that I would tease."