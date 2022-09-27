'Dancing With the Stars' Host Tyra Banks Blasted for 'Creepy' Comment About Contestant

Once again, Tyra Banks has found herself in the midst of controversy thanks to her hosting gig on Dancing With the Stars. This time, fans are calling her out for what they believe to be a "creepy" comment that she made about Charli D'Amelio. According to The Sun, the moment in question took place during Monday's Elvis Presley-themed night.

D'Amelio has quickly emerged as one of the frontrunners for Season 31 of DWTS. On Monday night, the judges praised the TikTok star and her partner Mark Ballas' quickstep routine to Presley's "Bossa Nova Baby." Although, they did share one point of criticism and suggested that she keep her neck and head out more. As D'Amelio and Ballas walked off to receive their score from the judges, Banks said, "Now, I love your neck. You have the most beautiful neck in the world. I love it."

Soon enough, there were viewers who commented on the moment to offer their own takes. One individual wrote, "I mean, this is very on-brand for Tyra. The enthusiasm is there, but the hosting skills are lacking. Nothing new here." Reddit users, in particular, didn't take kindly to her comment. As The Sun pointed out, one user even commented, "It was creepy!" Others, however, didn't find anything wrong with what the host said. A DWTS fan wrote, "This isn't a thing, she gave a compliment. Y'all making it weird."

DWTS viewers have been taking issue with Banks ever since it was announced that she was taking over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020. But, this season marks the first time that she has another host by her side. Ahead of the Season 31 premiere on Disney+, it was announced that Alfonso Ribeiro would be hosting alongside Banks. Ribeiro issued a statement when it was first announced that he would be the newest co-host on DWTS. His message read, per TV Line, "Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."