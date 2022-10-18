'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair Exits Show Due to Health Issues

Selma Blair has exited Dancing With the Stars due to her ongoing health issues. While Blair has been open about the struggles of competing on the show as someone with multiple sclerosis, the news still came as a surprise to DWTS viewers. She ended her run with one final performance alongside pro partner Sasha Farber at the end of the broadcast. The judges gave the couple a perfect score — all 10s.

No one else on DWTS (now airing as a Disney+ exclusive and not on ABC) was sent home as a result of Blair's withdrawal. Tonight's votes and scoring will be lumped into the show's special Tuesday night episode airing on Oct. 18. Blair's exit follows the Week 4 elimination of weatherman Sam Champion (paired with pro partner Cheryl Burke). Previously, Charlie's Angels actress Cheryl Ladd (Louis van Amstel), Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Teresa Giudice (Pasha Pashkov) and Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis (Peta Murgatroyd) were knocked out of the competition.

The remaining celebrities and pros who remain are: Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Heidi D'Amelio (Artem Chigvintsev), Vinny Guadagnino (Koko Iwasaki), Jordin Sparks (Brandon Armstrong), Jessie James Decker (Alan Bersten), Joseph Baena (Daniella Karagach), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko), Trevor Donovan (Emma Slater), Daniel Durant (Britt Stewart) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy).

As noted, Dancing With the Stars is now a Disney+ exclusive and no longer airs on ABC. The live broadcast becomes available at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night. Episodes are then posted on the platform after the livestream ends.