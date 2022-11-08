'Dancing With the Stars' Double Elimination Knocks out Two Favorites

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dancing With the Stars took things back to the '90s on Monday night, but the night of nostalgia was capped off with heartbreak. At the end of the evening, two celebrities were knocked out of the Disney+ dance competition in a double elimination. Scroll through to learn who was eliminated (if you went already watching via Disney+).

The first couple knocked out was Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev. They received the lowest overall vote/score total and had no way to be saved. The next bottom-two stars, Trevor Donovan (Emma Slater) and Vinny Guadagnino (Koko Iwasaki), then put their fates in the judges' hands. Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba all voted to save Donovan, a decision Len Goodman agreed with. That meant Guadagnino joined D'Amelio as the second causality of the double elimination.

These exits follow last week's departure of Jordin Sparks and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong. Previously, country singer Jessie James Decker (Alan Bersten), Joseph Baena (Daniella Karagach), actress Selma Blair (Sasha Farber) weatherman Sam Champion (Cheryl Burke) Charlie's Angels actress Cheryl Ladd (Louis van Amstel), Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Teresa Giudice (Pasha Pashkov) and Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis (Peta Murgatroyd) were removed from the competition. (Blair bowed out due to health concerns.)

The celebrities and pros who remain are: Wayne Brady (Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko), Trevor Donovan (Emma Slater), Daniel Durant (Britt Stewart) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy).

As noted, the Tyra Banks-hosted Dancing With the Stars is now a Disney+ exclusive and no longer airs on ABC. (Click here for information on how to subscribe to Disney+.) The live broadcast becomes available at 8 p.m. ET each Monday night. Episodes are then posted on the platform after the livestream ends.