'Dancing With the Stars' Competitors Who've Sadly Passed Away

Dancing With the Stars launched on ABC nearly two decades ago. Since then, the beloved dancing competition has featured plenty of stars who have sadly died since they made their runs for the Mirror Ball trophy. The most recent DWTS contestant to pass away was Kirstie Alley, who died on Dec. 5 at age 71. Aaron Carter also died in November at 34.

The most recent season of the show wrapped up on Nov. 21, with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio taking home the championship. It was the first season of the show to be available exclusively on Disney+, as ABC went with Bachelor in Paradise on Monday nights this fall. D'Amelio's tenure on the show goes to show how deep the pool is of talent DWTS producers pull from for their contestants.

Every realm of music, movies, sports, and entertainment has been covered from almost every era. TV icons Florence Henderson, Valerie Harper, and Cloris Leachman proved that fans loved seeing their favorites take on new challenges. Sadly, they and other stars have passed away since their time on the show.

Scroll on for a look at six celebrities who appeared on DWTS who have died.