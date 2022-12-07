Kirstie Alley's Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Remembers Late Actress

Kirstie Alley's loved ones continue to honor her following the news of her passing. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Alley's ex-husband, Parker Stevenson, took to Instagram to remember the late star. Alley and Stevenson were married from 1983 to 1997 and share two children together, 28-year-old Lillie and 30-year-old True.

On Instagram, Stevenson shared a throwback photo of him and Alley together. Alongside the photo, he wrote a moving caption that was penned to his late ex-wife. In his caption, which he began with, "Dear Kirstie," he expressed his gratitude to Alley and acknowledged how they were able to start a family together. Stevenson wrote, "I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed."

Alley's children announced on Monday that the actor had died after a battle with cancer. They shared on social media, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

The late actor's children also thanked the medical team at the Moffitt Cancer Center where she was being treated. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," the statement continued. "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Since the news broke, many of Alley's famous friends have shared their own tributes to her on social media. Several of Alley's Cheers co-stars, including Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer, were amongst those who reflected on the legacy that she's leaving behind. Danson shared a statement with Deadline in which he explained that he was recently on a plane and decided to do something he "rarely" does — watch Cheers. He praised Alley for her performance, saying that she was "truly brilliant in it." Danson continued, "As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."