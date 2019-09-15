‘A Very Brady Renovation’: Jasmine Roth, Barry Williams and Mike Lookinland Tackle ‘Brady Bunch’ Dad’s Den in Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

The Brady Bunch home restoration is starting to take full shape in its second episode of A Very Brady Renovation airing Monday night, and fans are now getting their first look at all the challenging construction action in PopCulture.com’s exclusive sneak peek from HGTV/Discovery.

With the star-studded crew winding back the clock to take on more iconic rooms of the cherished TV home, Hidden Potential star Jasmine Roth teams up with actors, Barry Williams (Greg Brady) and Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady) to help remake their on-screen father, Mike Brady’s den out of three spaces in the original house. With Roth at the helm of the project, constructing the replica was no easy feat as the HGTV star, Williams and Lookinland come across some very real challenges.

“What we’re gonna do is build two walls, essentially. That are gonna frame the sides of the fireplace,” Roth said to Williams and Lookinland as the two dive right in with helping hands.

But while the three are all very serious about construction, don’t expect them to not pull any fun-filled shenanigans while reminiscing. Williams does his best cowboy impression with a nail gun and reveals a Brady Bunch factoid about “shrimp-O” Lookinland, sharing how his younger on-screen brother is the only person you’d want to be with if you were trapped inside a locked freezer — throwing back memories for audiences to The Brady Bunch episode, “Big Little Man.”

Heading back to construction and getting the bones up of Mike’s den, the three come across an issue when screwing in the wall to the floor and realize they accidentally built the wall around Williams. Oops!

Superfans of the pop culture phenomenon will know the patriarch, played by the late actor Robert Reed, had a den that not only evoked memories of the adored TV dad putting his architectural magic to good use, but it was a hub for the family to have meaningful conversations or where his wife, Carol (played by the late, Florence Henderson) would steal a kiss.

The big reveal on Monday night will take viewers back to groovier days when they see the two-sided stone fireplace, folding green shutters and, of course, Mike’s drafting table.

The episode will also feature Mina Starsiak and Karen Laine of HGTV’s Good Bones working with Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) and Lookinland on the kids’ bedrooms, along with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom that was never before seen on the series.

Roth told PopCulture.com exclusively ahead of the series premiere that the bathrooms were a definite challenge for the crew since they had nothing to build off of since toilets were an often disregarded aspect during that era because of their taboo nature.

“On the TV set, there were no toilets because it was not allowed — you weren’t allowed to show toilets on TV then,” Roth laughed. “And so why would there be a toilet — and if there was a toilet, it wouldn’t have been a working toilet. The master bedroom, for example, should have a bathroom off of it. And that bathroom in order for this house to be a real house needs to have a toilet, and it needs to be a working toilet.”

Tune in for the astonishing reveals Monday night! A Very Brady Renovation airs its second episode of the four-part event series, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: HGTV / Discovery