Cloris Leachman Dead at 94: Fans Mourn 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'Facts of Life' Alum

By Michael Hein

Fans learned that Cloris Leachman had passed away on Wednesday, and many shared tributes to the actress on social media. Leachman had a groundbreaking career in both TV and movies. According to a report by Variety, she passed away at her home in Encinitas, California at the age of 94.

Details on Leachman's passing, including her cause of death, were not revealed on Wednesday. She is survived by three sons and a daughter, and her family asked that donations be made in her name to either PETA or Last Chance for Animals in lieu of flowers. Leachman was a Hollywood icon, reinventing herself over the years from the stage to the big screen to the TV. She won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and eight Emmy Awards in her time, and she was immortalized in the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011.

While mourning Leachman on social media, fans recalled the works they knew her for best. In many cases, that was The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Young Frankenstein or other decades-old classics, but younger viewers had other productions in mind. Leachman continued to work right up until 2020, and even children may recognize her as the voice of Gran in The Croods.

Others remembered Leachman as a celebrity and a beacon of an earlier time when entertainers were more distinguished. However they honored her, it seemed like all of social media was mourning Cloris Leachman on Wednesday. Here is a look at what they had to say.

Scene-Stealer

Leachman's reputation within Hollywood took shape in the tributes that were made for her. Many remembered her as a fun, gregarious person whether the cameras were on and off. Even fans observed that she seemed to steal the spotlight any time she was on screen, even in scenes that were not about her.

Range

Leachman is best-known for comedy, but that is by no means the extent of her work. Many fans reminded each other of her best dramatic performances, or that she was known to step outside of her comfort zone.

Slapstick Skills

Many fans recommended their favorite Leachman movie on Wednesday, including many of her most lively slapstick performances. For an actress of her stature, Leachman has an impressive reel of stunts to her name.

Real-Life Memories

Those who knew Leachman or worked with her at some point in her life shared their best anecdotes to to celebrate the life she had lived. These glimpses of Leachman behind the scenes showed fans how quick-witted she was, even when the cameras were off.

Longevity

Fans celebrated Leachman not just for one performance, but for a lifetime of them. Many were pleased to look back on a life of consistent good work and fulfillment from an actress they admired.

Quotes

Journalists revered Leachman for her quips in interviews. Many felt disarmed by the actress, like she was performing even during a casual conversation.

Obscure

Finally, while everyone was sharing memories of Leachman on social media, some went out of their way to share the obscure ones that might not come to others' minds. Leachman made appearances on The Muppets, The Simpsons and other series during her decades-long career.

