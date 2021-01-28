Cloris Leachman Dead at 94: Fans Mourn 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'Facts of Life' Alum
Fans learned that Cloris Leachman had passed away on Wednesday, and many shared tributes to the actress on social media. Leachman had a groundbreaking career in both TV and movies. According to a report by Variety, she passed away at her home in Encinitas, California at the age of 94.
Details on Leachman's passing, including her cause of death, were not revealed on Wednesday. She is survived by three sons and a daughter, and her family asked that donations be made in her name to either PETA or Last Chance for Animals in lieu of flowers. Leachman was a Hollywood icon, reinventing herself over the years from the stage to the big screen to the TV. She won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and eight Emmy Awards in her time, and she was immortalized in the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011.
While mourning Leachman on social media, fans recalled the works they knew her for best. In many cases, that was The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Young Frankenstein or other decades-old classics, but younger viewers had other productions in mind. Leachman continued to work right up until 2020, and even children may recognize her as the voice of Gran in The Croods.
Others remembered Leachman as a celebrity and a beacon of an earlier time when entertainers were more distinguished. However they honored her, it seemed like all of social media was mourning Cloris Leachman on Wednesday. Here is a look at what they had to say.
Scene-Stealer
Cloris Leachman was SO FUCKING FUNNY and easily the biggest scene stealer in every show and movie. She made Phyllis relatable somehow! She made Sam's grandma in Now and Then seem like a window into my future! She ruled so hard. RIP, legend. pic.twitter.com/O1JrxuKLSM— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 27, 2021
Leachman's reputation within Hollywood took shape in the tributes that were made for her. Many remembered her as a fun, gregarious person whether the cameras were on and off. Even fans observed that she seemed to steal the spotlight any time she was on screen, even in scenes that were not about her.
Range
Cloris Leachman. Everything she did seemed like the role she was born to play. Her Oscar-winning dramatic chops. Her wild comedy swings. Her relatable roles. Her freakish roles. She was in complete control of her craft and seemed to never think twice about it. A legend.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 27, 2021
RIP Cloris Leachman. A genius.— Rae Sanni Stan Account (@raesanni) January 27, 2021
Leachman is best-known for comedy, but that is by no means the extent of her work. Many fans reminded each other of her best dramatic performances, or that she was known to step outside of her comfort zone.
Slapstick Skills
Clrois Leachman was a genius. She will be dearly missed. You should watch something she’s in tonight. You’ll be better off for it. RIP, Mawmaw. Hope you haunt me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8T6DTC5tFo— Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) January 27, 2021
Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. From a groundbreaking role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to the films of Mel Brooks and her Oscar-winning turn in Peter Bogdanovich's "The Last Picture Show," she never lost her ability to shock, delight and surprise us. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tcyfF1uzWj— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 27, 2021
Many fans recommended their favorite Leachman movie on Wednesday, including many of her most lively slapstick performances. For an actress of her stature, Leachman has an impressive reel of stunts to her name.
Real-Life Memories
As a guest star on The Muppet Show, Cloris Leachman kept the show going despite an invasion of pigs and in The Muppet Movie she opened the door to our standard rich and famous contract. A legend and a great friend. Cloris, we will never forget you.— The Muppets (@TheMuppets) January 27, 2021
On set once, my wife @michelleboback was texting me and it started to get on Cloris Leachman’s nerves. So she sent this message: pic.twitter.com/b5T7I9vud8— 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗳𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀 (@EliasToufexis) January 27, 2021
Those who knew Leachman or worked with her at some point in her life shared their best anecdotes to to celebrate the life she had lived. These glimpses of Leachman behind the scenes showed fans how quick-witted she was, even when the cameras were off.
Longevity
RIP Cloris Leachman. A legend and one of the sweetest and hilarious humans you will ever meet. pic.twitter.com/NtROzVN139— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 27, 2021
Fans celebrated Leachman not just for one performance, but for a lifetime of them. Many were pleased to look back on a life of consistent good work and fulfillment from an actress they admired.
Quotes
Talking to Cloris Leachman about her work with Mel Brooks - and how he always gave her characters hairy moles. pic.twitter.com/hbHCgRr4vP— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) January 27, 2021
I interviewed Cloris Leachman a little over 10 years ago and this was how our conversation began. Just an extraordinary talent. #RIP https://t.co/aV7jxGeuJq pic.twitter.com/YvUQvQtk5x— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 27, 2021
Once had the honor to spend an afternoon with Cloris Leachman who was full of great stories. Here she is on leading man Frank Sinatra. pic.twitter.com/w09kfJE7Yv— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) January 27, 2021
Journalists revered Leachman for her quips in interviews. Many felt disarmed by the actress, like she was performing even during a casual conversation.
Obscure
.@TheSimpsons one of the GOAT. RIP Cloris Leachman. pic.twitter.com/0zJDdRzJjx— Al Jean (@AlJean) January 27, 2021
Rest In Peace to the wonderful and hilarious Cloris Leachman
She appeared on The Muppet Show during season 2 and had a cameo in The Muppet Movie. Never failing to bring laughs to Muppet universe.
We will miss her delightful spirit. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CDvz94hijV— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) January 27, 2021
Finally, while everyone was sharing memories of Leachman on social media, some went out of their way to share the obscure ones that might not come to others' minds. Leachman made appearances on The Muppets, The Simpsons and other series during her decades-long career.