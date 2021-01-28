Cloris Leachman Dead at 94: Fans Mourn 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'Facts of Life' Alum

Fans learned that Cloris Leachman had passed away on Wednesday, and many shared tributes to the actress on social media. Leachman had a groundbreaking career in both TV and movies. According to a report by Variety, she passed away at her home in Encinitas, California at the age of 94.

Details on Leachman's passing, including her cause of death, were not revealed on Wednesday. She is survived by three sons and a daughter, and her family asked that donations be made in her name to either PETA or Last Chance for Animals in lieu of flowers. Leachman was a Hollywood icon, reinventing herself over the years from the stage to the big screen to the TV. She won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and eight Emmy Awards in her time, and she was immortalized in the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011.

While mourning Leachman on social media, fans recalled the works they knew her for best. In many cases, that was The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Young Frankenstein or other decades-old classics, but younger viewers had other productions in mind. Leachman continued to work right up until 2020, and even children may recognize her as the voice of Gran in The Croods.

Others remembered Leachman as a celebrity and a beacon of an earlier time when entertainers were more distinguished. However they honored her, it seemed like all of social media was mourning Cloris Leachman on Wednesday. Here is a look at what they had to say.