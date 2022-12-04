Aaron Carter: Major Update on Late Singer's Estate

Aaron Carter died without a will, but his family reportedly has no plans to start a legal battle over the estate he left behind. His mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ over the weekend that the family is on the same page when it comes to the "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" singer's fortune. The money will go to his son, 1-year-old Prince.

The Carter family wishes to have Carter's entire estate go to Prince, Jane told TMZ on Sunday. They want to make sure Prince is taken care of. Probate documents value Carter's estate at $500,000 in real estate and personal property. Jane hopes that since the family has come to this agreement, there will be no court drama over what her son left behind. She believes Carter would have wanted his money to go to Prince and noted that other members of the family do not need the money. However, Carter's twin sister Angel Carter filed a petition last week to serve as the administrator of Carter's estate. Jane said she asked Angel to do so.

Jane also revealed that she and Carter's surviving siblings have not met Prince yet. They do hope to have a relationship with Prince and Carter's former fiancee, Melanie Martin, who has custody of Prince. Jane added that Cater reached out to his older brother, The Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, in the weeks before his death in an effort to reconcile. Unfortunately, Carter was on a trip in Europe and the meeting never happened. Nick and the Backstreet Boys were in London at the time of Carter's death.

Carter died without a will, TMZ reported on Nov. 13. This meant the State of California was left to decide what would happen with his estate. Carter's lawyer reportedly asked the singer to create a will amid the drama between him and Martin, but Carter never did. Carter lost custody of Prince in September, with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services involved in the case. Sources told TMZ at the time that Carter was not well-off financially at the time of his death. His house was on the market, so Prince could inherit proceeds from the sale, TMZ reported.

Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home on Nov. 5. He was 34. According to Carter's death certificate, his remains were cremated and his cause of death was listed as deferred while toxicology tests were completed. The document showed that Jane was the first member of the family notified of his death. Jane told TMZ that the family planned to scatter Carter's ashes in the Florida Keys next spring, along with some remains from his late sister, Leslie Carter.

Although Carter and Nick had a strained relationship before his death, Nick shared a heartbreaking tribute to his younger brother on Nov. 6. "My heart is broken," Nick wrote. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," Nick continued. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth... God, Please take care of my baby brother."