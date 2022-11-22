'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Winner Prompts Mixed Reaction From Viewers
Dancing With the Stars has officially crowned its champion for Season 31. After an incredibly close race in the last weeks of the competition, TikTok personality Charli D'Amelio walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy. Of course, since every viewer had a specific pair that they were rooting on, there was plenty of chatter about the outcome on Twitter.
Co-host Tyra Banks noted that they received the most votes ever this year for the finalists. If you had the chance to see them in action, you'd know why. The final four celebrities in the competition were D'Amelio, Shangela, Wayne Brady, and Gabby Windey. In the end, it came down to D'Amelio and Windey, who both had perfect scores at the end of Monday's finale. (Shangela came in fourth place, Brady in third) While it was a close contest between the two talented celebrities, D'Amelio was named the winner.
Naturally, fans soon flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on DWTS' Season 31 finale. Did they agree with the outcome?
Some Thoughts
Final thoughts #DWTS
Gabby grew into a beautiful dancer
Charli was handed the trophy since day 1
Shangela was robbed !
Goodnight 😒 pic.twitter.com/NBzJDbYflN
As this viewer wrote, they thought that D'Amelio was destined to get the win from the first day. They also thought that Shangela was robbed.prevnext
That's a Win
regardless of who won the season, when people think of this season they will be thinking of this iconic performance and moment and of the icon and legend shangela is #DWTS
Shangela may not have walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy, but it's safe to say she won over fans with her freestyle performance. It was legendary.prevnext
Um
we all saw this coming. she's amazing but gabby has grown so much, wayne is an all around performer and shangela ate every week. congrats #DWTS
People were expecting D'Amelio to win. But, that doesn't mean that they like that outcome.prevnext
Poor Gabby
GABBY WAS ROBBED #DWTS
Many fans thought that Windey was "robbed." She went toe-to-toe with D'Amelio throughout the competition.prevnext
Props to Shangela
SHANGELA SHOULD HAVE WON!! SHE ATE THIS WHOLE SEASON 👏🏾 #DWTS #DWTS31 #dwtsfinale
Shangela brought down the house with her freestyle routine. Fans thought that it was enough to bring home the win.prevnext
What a Surprise
"the winners are...charli and mark" omg who woulda thought?? #DWTS
It's safe to say that no one was really surprised that D'Amelio won. She was incredibly talented, after all.prevnext
Confused
GABBY WAS ROBBED and how the heck was shangela in 4th? #DWTS
Yet another viewer was incensed that Windey didn't take home the win. Furthermore, they weren't happy to see Shangela come in fourth place.prev