'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Winner Prompts Mixed Reaction From Viewers

Dancing With the Stars has officially crowned its champion for Season 31. After an incredibly close race in the last weeks of the competition, TikTok personality Charli D'Amelio walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy. Of course, since every viewer had a specific pair that they were rooting on, there was plenty of chatter about the outcome on Twitter.

Co-host Tyra Banks noted that they received the most votes ever this year for the finalists. If you had the chance to see them in action, you'd know why. The final four celebrities in the competition were D'Amelio, Shangela, Wayne Brady, and Gabby Windey. In the end, it came down to D'Amelio and Windey, who both had perfect scores at the end of Monday's finale. (Shangela came in fourth place, Brady in third) While it was a close contest between the two talented celebrities, D'Amelio was named the winner.

Naturally, fans soon flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on DWTS' Season 31 finale. Did they agree with the outcome?