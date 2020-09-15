'Dancing With the Stars': Bruno Tonioli Debuts Silver Hair on Season Premiere and Fans are Loving it
Bruno Tonioli stole the show in the early part of the Dancing With the Stars season premiere as he debuted his new silver hair, which came as a delight to the viewers at home. He first stepped out with his new look in the beginning of August, a new do that has garnered him some serious complements from the minute he first showed it off.
Tonioli was joined in the debut with a new judge to his right as Derek Hough served as the replacement of Len Goodman, who was unable to judge amid the coronavirus pandemic. Carrie Ann Inaba rounded out the panel as usual. In addition to extra safety precautions and having the judges seated at least six feet a part, the show took on a much different look with Tyra Banks making her hosting debut in place of longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. With a new season underway meant the unveiling of the celebrities and their professional dancers. Among the most notable pairings are Sharna Burgess making her return to the show and teaming up with Jesse Metcalf of John Tucker Must Die fame.
Here's a look at some of the best reactions to Tonioli's big debut of his hair on Dancing With the Stars.
@BrunoTonioli I am loving the #silverfox! #dwts pic.twitter.com/LdGCNGBZkH— maponfire (@maponfire) September 15, 2020
Bruno Tonioli looking smashing with that silver hair!! #sexyitalian #judge #DancingWiththeStars— Terry Waters-Grubbs (@principessa73) September 15, 2020
Love Bruno Tonioli's grey hair! #DWTS— David Lartey (@DLartey94) September 15, 2020
I am HERE for @BrunoTonioli 's silver fox hair!!! Major Jack Frost vibes!!! #DWTS— Jami McClain (@jamilou14) September 15, 2020
Bruno Tonioli needs to be the “ People Magazine sexiest man alive” ! The silver looks so good! #DWTS— susan letheby (@cowgirlsue) September 15, 2020
Bruno Tonioli is truly the real life version of Cesar Flickerman from the Hunger Games #DWTS— Taylor. (@taylor___madee) September 15, 2020
@BrunoTonioli’s Silver God look is everything!!!!! #DancingWiththeStars— JACQUELYNN "JAX" COWLES (@jaxcowles) September 15, 2020
@BrunoTonioli Love the new look❣— Trudy (@Trudy57716354) September 15, 2020