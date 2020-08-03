'Dancing With the Stars': Bruno Tonioli Sporting Natural Grey Hair, Looks Totally Different

✖

Over the last few weeks it’s been evident that the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars would be taking on a different look. What wasn’t clear, though, was that one of those new looks perhaps would be Bruno Tonioli’s hair. The longtime judge of the hit ABC dancing competition debuted a new look showcasing his natural silver hair first via Zoom at the British Academy Television Awards and later while out and about over the weekend in West Hollywood.

Fans of the reality show have grown accustomed to seeing Tonioli and his jet black hair so the new look has created some buzz among viewers. One user on Twiter said the look “suits him” and that it even makes him look younger. Another commented that “dyed black hair is never a good look, much better.” Tonioli has held his position on Dancing with the Stars since the show’s inception in 2005.

When Tonioli returns for the series’ 29th season in the fall, he’ll do so without some former faces in the mix. His fellow judges, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba, will all be back but the show’s longtime host, Tom Bergeron, and co-host, Erin Andrews, will not be in the picture. That’s because the two were nixed from the series in July, a move that caught many fans of Dancing with the Stars for a surprise. Even Bergeron and Andrews were taken aback by the decision. One of the new faces to take their places will be Tyra Banks, who previously worked on America’s Next Top Model and America’s Got Talent. The reason for the move, as explained in a joint statement by ABC and BBC Studios, was that the series is heading in a “new creative direction.” Bergeron spent 15 years on the program calling it the “most unexpected gift of my career” in his tweet that announced his departure. Andrews first entered the fold as a contestant in 2010 before taking over as a co-host a few years later.

Another difference whenever the series picks back amid the coronavirus pandemic is that one of its professional dancers, Witney Carson, who last appeared with Kel Mitchell and finished as a runner-up, will not be returning for the new season. She will be taking the season off after announcing her and husband Carson McAllister are expecting their first child.