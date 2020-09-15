'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Rate Derek Hough's First Night as Judge

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars started off with a bang on Monday night. The premiere featured the return of professional dancer Derek Hough, who is filling in for Len Goodman on the judging panel (due to the coronavirus pandemic, Goodman will be sharing commentary from the United Kingdom). So, how did his first night as a judge turn out? DWTS viewers are weighing in on his return on social media.

In early September, DWTS announced that Hough would be returning to the program, albeit in a different capacity than before. Because of the fact that Goodman is not able to judge the competition in-person due to coronavirus-related restrictions, Hough is joining the judging panel for Season 29. The professional dancer released a statement to PEOPLE about the news in which he said, "This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom."

Hough officially made his grand return to the ballroom on Monday night, providing expert commentary and judging the various celebrities' dance routines accordingly. Scroll down to see what DWTS viewers are saying about the pro dancer's turn as a judge.