'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Rate Derek Hough's First Night as Judge
Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars started off with a bang on Monday night. The premiere featured the return of professional dancer Derek Hough, who is filling in for Len Goodman on the judging panel (due to the coronavirus pandemic, Goodman will be sharing commentary from the United Kingdom). So, how did his first night as a judge turn out? DWTS viewers are weighing in on his return on social media.
In early September, DWTS announced that Hough would be returning to the program, albeit in a different capacity than before. Because of the fact that Goodman is not able to judge the competition in-person due to coronavirus-related restrictions, Hough is joining the judging panel for Season 29. The professional dancer released a statement to PEOPLE about the news in which he said, "This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom."
Hough officially made his grand return to the ballroom on Monday night, providing expert commentary and judging the various celebrities' dance routines accordingly. Scroll down to see what DWTS viewers are saying about the pro dancer's turn as a judge.
Saving The Season
Derek Hough arriving to save this season #DWTS pic.twitter.com/fYNV2sFDHm— Jemma (@jemmapaige27) September 15, 2020
Loving Him
Derek Hough is my man. Watching for him also but I miss when he was in the professional dancer role. #DWTS— B 🦋💫 (@_lee3005) September 15, 2020
Great Judge
Derek is going to be a great judge! He always gives little pointers to help improve and focuses on the positives. So happy to see him back in the ballroom! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/q4fbhrN37U— Maggie (@rosefox13) September 15, 2020
A Good Change
The only good change this season is replacing Len with Derek. #DWTS https://t.co/D0ZGu4122n— Randi (@RandiNikohl) September 15, 2020
So Happy
#DancingWiththeStars #dwts I love how Derek is a judge this season!! Six time winner!! 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌😍 @derekhough ❤️❤️— Kathryn Punga ❤ (@KathrynPunga) September 15, 2020
Just Perfect
I’m really happy that Derek Hough is a judge because he’s good at giving critiques without being harsh. And he has a positive presence about him imo. #DWTS— Beth (@BethHoller) September 15, 2020
Still Missing Len
Derek Hough is so much nicer than Len..it’s bothering me, I love Derek but I miss some Goodman sass #DWTS— Danielle Berkowitz (@dberkzz) September 15, 2020